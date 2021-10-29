The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, along with its Georgia counterpart, will continue to receive federal financial support for its fish hatchery program.
The states’ federal partners are the TVA and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Tennessee’s fish hatcheries are located at Dale Hollow and in Erin. Over the years they have provided millions of trout that were released in waters across the state.
The federal hatchery support began in 2013, and under the recently-renewed agreement will continue through at least 2024.
Illegal buck costs hunters $10,450: A Memphis judge ordered two Mississippi hunters to pay $10,450 in fines and restitution for illegally killing and transporting an 11-point buck from Tennessee into their state.
They also lost their hunting privileges and some of their hunting equipment used in killing the deer.
Most of the fine went to the TWRA in restitution.
Tennessee and Mississippi, along with most other states, have an agreement in which a game-law violation committed in one state applies to the other state as well.
In announcing the fine and penalties, the TWRA provided no details about when, where and how the deer was killed.
New waterfowl quota hunts: The TWRA has announced some new waterfowl quota hunts.
The hunts range from 3-7 days out of TWRA-built blinds.
Deer seminar for women: The TWRA’s annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop for women for instruction in deer hunting will be held Nov. 12-14 in Humphreys County.
The seminar costs $250 with meals included and is open to women 18 and over.
Participants born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education class. The classes are offered on-line at www.tnwildlife.org.
To register email Don.Hosse@tn.gov. Hosse can also be contacted for information about the TWRA’s annual hunt for youngsters 10-16 who have never harvested a deer. The hunt is free and held in Humphreys County.
