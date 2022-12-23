Larry Jenifer Award

FORT WORTH, TX - Jenifer Wisniewski receives an award for her work with the TWRA. She is joined by prominent wildlife officials, from left: Chuck Sykes, Tony Wasley and Mark Tisa.

Wilson County resident and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency administrator Jenifer Wisniewski recently was honored for her work in advancing fish and wildlife conservation.

Wisniewski received a Special Recognition Award from the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA) at the Association’s annual awards ceremony in Fort Worth, TX.