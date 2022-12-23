Wilson County resident and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency administrator Jenifer Wisniewski recently was honored for her work in advancing fish and wildlife conservation.
Wisniewski received a Special Recognition Award from the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA) at the Association’s annual awards ceremony in Fort Worth, TX.
Wisniewski, the TWRA’s Director of Marketing and Special Projects, joined the Agency in 2018 after serving with the Georgia Natural Resources and Wildlife Division. In 2001 she was named the Conservation Communicator of the Year by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.
“Jenifer has worked tirelessly to elevate marketing precepts and constructs to the forefront of state agency priorities,” the TWRA stated in announcing her latest award.
“She is the Chair of the Association’s Outreach and Marketing Working Group where she had created space for critical conversations and key community projects. She was a drier in developing and piloting the Association’s “Making It Last” marketing campaign and toolkit, resulting in greater awareness of, and appreciation for, the work member agencies do on behalf of all citizens.”
Lebanon boat, fishing show: The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held Feb. 3-5 at the farm Bureau Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center / Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Detailed information about show times, displays and tickets is available on the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo website - www.tnboatexpo.com.
Holdover trout: Plenty of rainbow trout are likely to remain in Sinking Creek after being stocked on Dec. 6. The fish were stocked in the stretch that runs through the Don Fox Community Park.
The daily limit is seven, and except for youngsters 12 and under, a trout license is required to fish for the trout, even if none are kept.
A second stocking in Sinking Creek is set for Feb. 8.
A complete list of trout stockings in Middle Tennessee is available on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
Local CWD test site: A locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to test for the deadly disease that has spread throughout West Tennessee.
The deadly disease has spread through West Tennessee in recent years but so far no cases have been reported in Middle Tennessee. One, Wayne, is designated “high risk” after a CWD-infected deer was found in a neighboring Alabama county.
The disease is not transmitted to humans, other wildlife or domestic animals, but is fatal to deer.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.