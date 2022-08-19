The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking to lease fields for dove hunting, with the season opening on Sept. 1.
The TWRA will pay $75 per acre, with an additional $25 per acre if the field is sown with grain that attracts doves. The leased fields must be available for hunting for a certain number of days each month during the season.
For more information call the TWRA office: (615) 781-6622.
In addition to the leased fields, the TWRA will also have its own Wildlife Management Area dove fields available to the public. Most have a limited number of shooting stations, and are awarded on a first-come basis.
Dove hunting regulations are posted in the Tennessee Trapping & Hunting Guide.
Local Swap Meet: An Outdoorsmen’s Swap Meet will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at Flippers Bait and Tackle on Old Hickory Lake between the hours of 8 a.m - 12 noon. Admission is free.
Available for sale, swap or barter will be fishing reels and rods, lures, tree stands, camo clothing, archery equipment, decoys, camping gear, ATVs, boats and other outdoors items.
Display tables cost $10 and can be reserved by calling Hal Hendricks at (615) 476-0145.
Raffle winners to be announced: The drawing to select the winners in the Tennessee Conservation Raffle will be held Friday, with winners announced immediately afterwards.
Among the prizes is $50,000 toward the purchase of a new Ford truck, plus elk, deer, turkey and waterfowl hunts and assorted outdoors gear.
Proceeds support various Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation conservation causes and projects. Last year’s raffle raised $1.8 million. This year’s goal is $2 million.
Boating accident claims three: Three persons died when their boat collided with a barge on the Tennessee River Aug. 6 in Decatur County.
TWRA officials said the accident happened around 9 p.m. and is under investigation.
The deaths bring the state’s boating fatalities to 22 for the year.
Report turkey sightings: The TWRA asks the public to report sightings of young turkeys to assist its population survey. Details and a link to the reporting sight are posted on www.tnwildlife.org.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors issues and activities.