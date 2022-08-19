Larry doves

Dove season opens Sept. 1 and the TWRA is seeking to lease fields.

 TWRA

The TWRA will pay $75 per acre, with an additional $25 per acre if the field is sown with grain that attracts doves. The leased fields must be available for hunting for a certain number of days each month during the season.