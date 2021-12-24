For the first time since the 1960s, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is stocking Cutthroat Trout in waters across the state, including stretches of the Elk River in Middle Tennessee.
The trout get their name from the distinctive red slash below their gills.
The TWRA’s objective is to give Tennessee anglers a chance to catch a special species of trout.
The Cutthroats were raised in Agency hatcheries at Dale Hollow and Flintville.
Trout fishing regulations, including size and creel limits, differ in various waters. Specific regulations are detailed in the Tennessee Fishing Guide, along with license requirements.
Deer disease spreading: Crockett County has become the 9th West Tennessee county in which a Chronic Wasting Disease-infected deer has been found.
The TWRA added Crockett to its CWD Positive Unit and designated two more counties – Dyer and Hardin – as High Risk because of their proximity to the confirmed cases.
So far, the deadly deer disease is confined to West Tennessee, but biologists fear it will eventually spread into Middle Tennessee.
There is no cure for an infected deer. The disease is highly contagious and spreads through contact and bodily fluids, including saliva.
The TWRA discourages the use of deer feeders and salt licks by hunters and wildlife watchers.
Hunters for Hungry: Hunters can donate all or part of a harvested deer to Hunters for the Hungry, which provides meals for needy.
The deer can be dropped off at any of the state’s 55 participating commercial deer processing plant. Some offer free or discounted processing feeds for donated venison. Check with the individual processor beforehand for operating hours and other details.
The program is sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation in partnership with the TWRA.
Detailed information, including a list of participating processors and how to apply for some of the processed venison, is available on the TWF website -- tnwf.org.
Tick meds: The CDC is testing a new medication that may lessen the severity of tick bites and reduce the chances of contracting Lyme disease. The disease affects over 40,000 people a year, mostly outdoorsmen.
The medicine promotes “tick detachment,” – as soon as a tick latches on, the meds prompt it to quickly drop off. The longer a tick is imbedded, the greater the chance of transmitting Lyme disease and other infections.
The new meds may be approved for use by next spring or summer, when most tick bites occur.
