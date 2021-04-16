The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plans to capture and band 300 male turkeys a year for the next four years to study their survival rates and travel habits.
A metal band will be placed on the turkey’s leg, with the date and location it was banded. A hunter who harvests a banded turkey is asked to contact the Agency and provide the information.
The banding will be done in partnership with Tennessee Tech, and is separate from another turkey study the TWRA is doing with the University of Tennessee.
The purpose of both is to try to determine why turkey populations have declined in many areas in recent years. The UT study is in its fourth year, and is so far inconclusive.
While turkey populations remain stable in some areas of the state, they continue to decline in others, prompting changes in hunting regulations in affected counties. Depending on the findings of the studies, more changes may be made.
Colorado poacher banned in Tennessee: A Colorado poacher who was banned from hunting for life in that state is also banned in Tennessee, as part of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.
Tennessee is one of 48 states that comprise the Comact. Penalties for violations in one state are enforced by other member states.
The Colorado hunter was convicted of illegally killing deer, turkeys and bighorn sheep after a two-year investigation.
State park survey: Visitors to state parks and natural areas can submit suggestions and comments about what they like or dislike to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The input will be considered as part of a plan for the parks’ future management. The plan is called TN 2030: Tennessee State Recreation Plan.
Details about the plan, and how to submit ideas and suggestions is available at www.tnstateparks.com.
