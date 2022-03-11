The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture have issued an advisory about hemorrhagic disease in rabbits.
Two cases of the disease have been found in domestic rabbits in East Tennessee, raising concerns that the highly contagious and lethal disease could spread into further into domestic and wild rabbit populations.
Tennessee’s rabbit season ended Feb. 28, which means no potentially-diseased cottontails will be harvested, but the Agency asks the public to report any dead rabbits they come across for inspection.
Trap team startup: Signups are being finalized for the Wilson County clay target team which will practice and compete at the Cedar City Gun Club.
The team is called SMASH – Stance, Mount, Aim, Shoot, Hit) and is open to boys and girls in grades 5th through high school. Youngsters who attend school in a county in which there is no comparable program are eligible for the Wilson County team.
License reminder: hunting and fishing licenses in Tennessee expired Feb. 28.
Under a new TWRA procedure, renewed licenses, including Sportsman’s Licenses, are good for 365 days from date of purchase. However, no hunting or fishing is permitted until the new license are purchased.
Information about license options and requirements is available at www.tnwildlife.org or in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide and Tennessee Fishing Guide.
Hunter Education: With the Young Sportsman turkey hunt coming up March 26-27 and the statewide spring turkey season opening on April 2, the TWRA reminds anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, they must complete a Hunter Education course to get a hunting license.