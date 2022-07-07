The best way to know what’s on the minds of Tennessee’s hunters is to ask them.
So every year the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offers hunters a chance to submit comments, questions and suggestions which will be taken into consideration when the next season’s hunting regulations are being planned.
“It’s a way for them to voice their opinions,” says Wally Akins, the TWRA’s Assistant Chief of Wildlife, who oversees the Agency’s annual “hunting comments” submissions. “We’re interested in getting their input, and this is a good way to do it.”
Hunters can mail in their comments or send them via email to TWRA.huntingcomments@tn.gov.
Earlier this year the TWRA conducted a Facebook seminar that generated 960 comments. Another 1,665 came in by mail. Akins says that’s about average over recent years.
When the TWRA receives the comments, they are parceled out to the Agency’s divisions to which they are directed: waterfowl comments go to the waterfowl division, deer to the deer division, turkeys to turkeys and small game to small game. Some of the comments are general and generic, such regulating wildlife feeders.
Officials in each department review the comments and pass them up the chain of command to the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission, which oversees the TWRA and has the final word on hunting and fishing regulations.
“Biologists in each division can add their recommendations to the comments,” Akins says. “It will all be taken into consideration.”
Included with the recommendations is biological data from the particular division that may or may not support the hunter’s suggestion. But every comment is reviewed.
“We want hunters to know that when they submit a comment or suggestion, it is given attention,” Akins says.
An example of how suggestions can help bring about a change in regulations is the two-buck limit enacted a few years ago, and the reduction of the spring turkey limit. Numerous hunters offered the suggestions and Agency biologists, relying on data they had collected, agreed. They added their endorsement and passed the information on to the Wildlife Commission, which approved the new rules.
As is the case with the TWRA’s similar “Fishing Comments,” many of the hunting comments are aimed at a particular area: a recommendation to change the minimum antler rule on the Catoosa WMA, for example. Others are general: to allow a non-bearded turkey to be taken in the fall season.
“We want hunters to know their voices are being heard, and we encourage their input,” Akins says. “We’re always willing to listen and take their suggestions into consideration.”