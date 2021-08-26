Tennessee’s 3rd annual “velvet” deer hunt will be held Aug. 28-30.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designates it an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, its commonly known as the velvet hunt.
The hunt is archery only, and limited to private land with a few exceptions, such as Chronic Wasting Disease (CWZ) zones in West Tennessee. Details are available in the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.
In the inaugural velvet hunt, 794 deer were taken.
Last year, 579 were tagged.
One of the biggest bucks bagged in the first hunt was a 9-pointer taken in Wilson County by Watertown’s Hunter Larese.
Hunter, son of Fox Pro predator calls field rep Marc Larese, didn’t get to participate in last season’s hunt because he was enrolling at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY, where he is a member of the school’s nationally acclaimed archery team.
He said he was attracted to the inaugural velvet hunt because of its uniqueness.
“It was a chance to go on a bonus deer hunt and take a different kind of buck,” he said.
“It was a unique hunt in several ways,” he added, “including the weather. It was scorching hot the afternoon I killed the buck. I had passed up a smaller one earlier, after seeing the big one while scouting. Finally he walked out, and I made the shot.”
One concern about an August deer hunt is that the venison might spoil in the heat. Hunter said he made sure that didn’t happen.
“I’d never let venison go to waste,” he said. “As soon as I field-dressed the deer I went to a market and bought several bags of ice and packed around it. That kept it cool until I got it home and butchered it. The venison was as good as any from a deer killed in November or December.”
Following the velvet hunt, the first segment of deer archery season opens Sept. 26 and runs through Oct. 30.
The first of two Young Sportsman hunts is Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Muzzleloader season is Nov. 7-21.
Gun season runs Nov. 21-Jan. 3, with a special antlerless hunt Jan. 4-8.
Details about the seasons, limits and other regulations are listed in the Hunting Guide.