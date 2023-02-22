WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Every winter around this time, when cold winds moan through the eves, sleet rattles against window panes like No. 7 bird shot, and I’m hunkered down in front of the fireplace, I get the urge to tie flies.
WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Every winter around this time, when cold winds moan through the eves, sleet rattles against window panes like No. 7 bird shot, and I’m hunkered down in front of the fireplace, I get the urge to tie flies.
Fishing flies, I mean, not the buzzing kind.
It started when I was a kid, winter-bound and bored. I came across an ad in Field & Stream for a fly-tying kit, and it looked easy – clamp a hook in a vice and tie such trout-tempting creations as Hares Ears and Rat-Faced McDougals.
Fishing flies are famous for their wacky names. I assume the Rat-Faced McDougal is named after a Chicago gangster. I won’t speculate about the Hippie Stomper, Wooly Bugger, Red Eyed Damsel, Bunny Leach, Red Tail Wooly Worm, Green Weenie, Ray Charles Sowbug, Sick Puppy, Black Gant and Shan Nasty.
These are real names of real files. There are others with R-rated monikers best not mentioned in a family newspaper.
I sent off for the fly-tying kit and shortly afterwards it arrived in the mail. It contained everything needed to get started: a vice to clamp the hook in, packets of dyed fur and feathers, tinsel, spools of greased thread and a tube of glue.
I started with something simple: a Tellico Nymph. I clamped a No. 4 hook in the vice and within minutes had gobs of fur and feathers glued to my fingers, one of which was tied to the shank of the hook.
It wasn’t as easy as the instruction book made it appear.
I finally got a fly tied, but it didn’t resemble the illustration. It was a combination Wooly Weenie Sick Puppy Sowbug Damsel. It resembled something hacked up by Scat the cat.
I took my fly for a test run on a nearby farm pond. I shooed the cows out of the water and started casting.
There are two types of flies – wet and dry. Dies float on the surface like terrestrial insects, while wets sink to resemble aquatic bugs. Mine was somewhere in-between. It floated briefly, then sank like the Titanic.
However, as I retrieved my third or fourth cast, there was a sudden twitch on the line, and I set the hook in a three-inch bluegill. It wasn’t a dazzling rainbow trout like Ted Trueblood caught in Field & Stream, but it was a fish. And I caught it on a hand-tied fly.
I landed the splashing little sunfish and released it. I felt sorry for any fish hungry enough to bite something that looked like it had been scraped off a windshield. I figured the little scraper had gone through a hard winter.
Some fly-tying humor: Zany outdoors writer Ed Zern recounted this anecdote about a fly fisherman who strolled into a tackle-supply shop and asked the young lady behind the counter if she had any vices.
“None of your business!” she snapped, blushing.
You could say she was fit to be tied.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.