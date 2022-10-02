Wilson County native, MJHS grad -
Lebanon racer Troy Hall realizes he is the ultimate underdog, a low-budget driver trying to keep pace in a high-dollar division.
But he’s determined to keep plugging.
“It’s something I wanted to try,” Hall says about his move up to the premier Pro Late Model division at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, chasing drivers with faster cars and fatter wallets. “I like the challenge.”
The third-generation driver has been racing for decades, mostly in lower divisions on small tracks.
This season, at age 48, the 1992 graduate of Mt. Juliet High started taking on the best drivers in the most expensive division.
“I’ve been racing for a long time,” Hall says, “and I decided I’d like to try running with those guys.”
The results have been so-so. Hall is 22nd in the standings among 67 drivers.
“I haven’t done very well,” he admits, “but I’m learning. I knew how good the competition was when I started, so I’m not surprised at how tough it’s been.”
Hall got hooked on the sport at an early age, watching his grandfather, father and uncle race. His uncle, Buddy Sisco, also worked on the crews of some of Fairgrounds Speedway’s top racers, most notably track champion Jeff Green who went on to NASCAR stardom. Today Sisco lives in North Carolina and works for NASCAR.
After watching his relatives race, in 1981 Troy decided to scratch the itch. He started driving at Highland Rim, where he won “four or five” races and a lower-division title. He also competed at now-defunct Riverview Raceway in Carthage, ran Fender-Benders at the Fairgrounds (driving a converted police cruiser) and drove 4-Cylinders and Street Mods.
He moved up to second-tier SuperTrucks, won some races, then on to the top division where superstars like Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton once raced.
Since Hall races for fun, not fame or fortune, why tackle the track’s toughest division, instead of remaining in lower levels where he has a better – perhaps only -- chance of winning?
“It’s hard to explain,” Hall says. “I guess I wanted to try it to see how I could do.”
Hall is the owner of Elite Welding, sponsor of his race car, which is owned by sister-in-law Michelle Hall. Troy’s brother Mike, and Mike’s son Elliott and Levi, comprise the crew for Hall Brothers Motorsports.
Troy’s wife Michelle plays a supporting role. “She’s not a big racing fan,” he says, “but she encourages me to keep going.”
Two races remain on the schedule, Oct. 8 and Oct. 30. Hall plans to be in the lineup for both, and is making plans to return next year, “hopefully with a better, faster car.”
Most of Hall’s fellow Wilson County racers, like current title favorites Dylan Fetcho and Hunter Wright, along with talented youngster Chase Johnson and veteran Bennie Hamlett, set a goal of a championship every year.
Hall’s ambition is more modest:
“I just want to win a race,” he says. “For me, that would be huge. Realistically, can I do it? I don’t know, but I’m going to try.”