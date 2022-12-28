As they rev up for a new racing season, several hot young Wilson County drivers are dreaming championship dreams.
Troy Hall’s goal is more modest:
“I just want to win a race in the top division,” says the 48-year-old third-generation Lebanon racer who has been chasing checkered flags for over three decades. “If I can win just one, it’ll be a successful season.”
Hall, who races on a shoestring budget, realizes he has a steep hill to climb as he takes on some of the best drivers in the Southeast; drivers with fast cars and fat wallets – or at least fatter than his.
“I’ll do the best I can with what I’ve got,” says Hall, self-sponsored owner of Elite Welding. “That’s the way I’ve always raced.”
In Fairground Speedway’s Pro Late Model division Hall will face such young fireballers as Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho -- a two-time track champion -- Gladeville’s Hunter Wright who was runner-up to Fetcho last season, and Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson. Another Mt. Juliet driver, veteran Bennie Hamlett, could also be in the mix.
And that’s just the intimidating Wilson County contingent; Hall will also be racing against some of the top Late Model racers throughout Middle Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama.
“It’s something I want to try,” Hall says. “I’ve been racing for a long time in lower divisions, and I want to see how I can do against the best.”
Hall tested the waters this past season by running two top-tier races, “and didn’t do too good.”
Nevertheless, he is determined to give it his best shot.
“I love racing, and I like the challenge,” he says.
Hall got hooked on the sport at an early age, watching his grandfather, father and uncle race.
His uncle, Buddy Sisco, also worked on the crews of some of Fairgrounds Speedway’s top racers, most notably track champion Jeff Green who went on to NASCAR stardom. Today Sisco lives in North Carolina and works for NASCAR.
After watching his relatives race, in 1990 Troy decided to take his turn. He started driving at Highland Rim Speedway, where he won “four or five” lower-tier races and a division title.
He also competed at now-defunct Riverview Raceway in Carthage, ran Fender-Benders at the Fairgrounds (driving a converted police cruiser) and drove 4-Cylinders and Street Mods.
He moved up to second-level SuperTrucks, won some, and now will compete in the top division, where superstars like Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton once raced.
The Mt. Juliet High graduate is assisted in his racing by brother Mike, Mike’s sons Elliott and Levi, and sister-in-law Michelle Hall.
Troy’s wife Misty plays a supporting role. “She’s not a big racing fan,” he says, “but she encourages me to keep going.”
Is it realistic to think he can win against some of the toughest weekly-racing competition in the country?
“I don’t know,” Hall says, “but I’m going to try.”