Cumberland University released a statement Friday afternoon regarding its athletic program -- specifically baseball.
Wednesday afternoon, the baseball program self-reported a violation of NAIA eligibility requirements regarding a transfer player and subsequently forfeited 22 games.
Cumberland's record has officially changed from 28-16 overall to 6-38 and 3-17 from 17-3 (first place) in the Mid-South Conference.
The following is a statement issued by Cumberland University President Dr. Paul C. Stumb.
"Last week, our athletic department was notified that a player on our baseball team was deemed potentially ineligible by the NAIA. We immediately investigated this situation, and discovered that although the player had been deemed eligible to compete by both his previous institution and the NAIA, we failed to comply with an obscure NAIA policy. The policy states that the player must sit out for two semesters and he only sat out for one semester. As soon as we realized we were in violation, we self-reported the issue to the NAIA, and forfeited every game in which the player competed.
"Although inadvertent, we accept full responsibility for this error, and I remain very proud of our Athletic Director Ron Pavan, and the coaching staff as they have continued to demonstrate integrity in bringing this mistake to light and taking necessary corrective action.
"Lastly, I want you to know that this was an isolated incident, and that we have already taken actions to ensure that similar violations are not repeated.
"The baseball team received a transfer student in January, and it was our understanding that the student-athlete was coming into Cumberland University in good standing.
"The student-athlete had received a two-semester suspension from the NCAA. When he transferred to Cumberland, it was our understanding that the student-athlete, barring any issues from the NAIA, would be cleared to compete.
"The tracer sent from his previous institution stated that he was in good academic standing, had no previous disciplinary issues, and is eligible to compete at Cumberland University.
"Cumberland did their due diligence, and the NAIA cleared the student-athlete for competition, so the individual competed throughout the 2022 season.
"On April 14, Cumberland University was notified of a potential violation and immediately pulled the student-athlete from competition. The ruling from the NAIA came back that the student-athlete was not eligible to compete due to the two-semester suspension and we vacated 22 wins.
"The obscure rule from the NAIA is that student-athlete must sit out for two semesters for any disciplinary issue. Therefore, we are vacating 22 wins due to the student-athlete participating a semester early.
"The team is still eligible to compete in postseason play, but the road is just more difficult now.
"The Phoenix will have to make a run and win the Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship to receive an automatic bid to the Opening Round of the NAIA National Tournament."
Earlier Friday, CU's first-year head coach Ryan Hunt said his team was processing the news while at the same time focused on this weekend's MSC series against Tennessee Southern in Pulaski.
"We've got a chance to move up a spot or two in the standings if we play well this weekend," Hunt said.
"We'll know more about the postseason, the seedings, everything else by the first of the week."
CU opens the series Friday at 6 p.m. with live radio coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m. on WCOR AM 1490 and WANT FM 98.9.
Airtime for Saturday's 1 p.m. doubleheader is 12:40 p.m.