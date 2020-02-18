Watertown 38, Livingston Academy 33 --
WATERTOWN -- Seventh-seed Watertown put together a dominating second half to knock off No. 6-seed Livingston Academy 38-33 Monday in the first round of the District 8AA tournament.
Watertown (14-16) moves on to face No. 3-seed York Institute (17-10) 6 p.m. Wednesday at home.
The second half proved the difference for the Lady Tigers, but the momentum shift started in the last seconds of the second period.
Daejah Maklary drove the lane and split the LA defense for a layup to cut the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 15-10 at the half.
Watertown went on a 13-5 run in the third, highlighted by another Maklary layup as she drew a foul and was successful on the three-point play to tie the game at 17-17 with 5:25 left in the period.
Alie Tunks drained a 3-pointer at the 4:15 mark in the third to give WHS their first lead of the game, 20-17.
Livingston wasn’t done, though, as the Lady Wildcats’ Suzanna Hayes hit a basket that retook the lead, 24-23, with 6:09 left in the fourth.
The lead was short lived as Maklary hit a pair of free throws less than a minute later to put Watertown on top to stay at 25-24.
Watertown’s Emma Christensen hit a pair of free throws that came from a Livingston technical foul, and Delanney Hight followed that with a 3-pointer at the three-minute mark to give the Lady Tigers their biggest lead of the game, 33-25.
Watertown closed out the game hitting 9-of-15 free throws in the final eight minutes.
“[The free-throw shooting] could have been better,” said Watertown coach Paige McKinney.
“We got stops on defense. We had to box out as a team, because we are undersized. We had to give it all we got. They played super hard. I’m proud of them. They came together as a team. They knew they could win.”
Brittni Allison and Maklary each finished with 10 points to lead Watertown in scoring.
Earlier Monday evening, No. 5-seed Cannon County defeated No. 8-seed Smith County 60-31.
Watertown (38): Brittni Allison 10, Daejah Maklary 10, Delanney Hight 8, Emma Christensen 6, Alie Tunks 4.
Livingston Acad. (33): Aleah Melton 13, Kayla Asberry 5, Anna Beth Colson 4, Suzanna Hayes 4, Keaton Webb 3, Harley Cronk 2, Allie Qualls 2.
District 8AA boys -
Watertown's No. 4-seeded Purple Tigers will battle either No. 5 Livingston Academy or No. 8 Smith County in Thursday's 7:30 p.m. quarterfinals at WHS.
The Tigers stand 19-8 on the season headed into Thursday's "loser-out" contest.
Thursday's winner advances to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. semifinals vs. No. 1 Upperman High at Tennessee Tech's Hooper Eblen Center.