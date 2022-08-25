The upcoming 5th annual “velvet hunt” signals the opening of another deer season that runs from the sweltering days of late August into the shivering days of early January,
The velvet hunt is Aug. 26-28, archery-only, on private land.
It gets its name from the fact that the antlers of bucks this time of year are usually in the “velvet” stage, with a fuzzy, velvet-like covering. The tissue will eventually be scraped off as the antlers harden.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency started the velvet hunt in response to some hunter requests. In the initial 2018 season, 796 velvet-antlered bucks were taken. The subsequent harvest numbers have declined as the novelty apparently wears off.
One of the first successful hunters was Watertown’s Hunter Larese, who collected a big buck whose velvet antlers now hang on his wall.
“It’s a chance to get a jump on the hunting season, and an opportunity to collect a unique trophy,” Larese explained. “The velvet hunt will never replace traditional fall and winter deer hunting, but it’s something different. I look at it as a bonus hunt.”
Larese bagged his velvet buck on a sweltering August afternoon, after letting a smaller deer walk past.
“I had seen the big one in the area, and decided to wait for it,” he said. “Finally it showed up and I made the shot.”
One of the initial concerns about holding an August deer hunt was that the venison might spoil in the hot weather. Larese said he took care to make sure that didn’t happen.
“I field-dressed the deer and immediately took it to a local store where I bought several bags of ice and packed around it,” he said. “As soon as I got it home, I finished butchering and packaging it for the freezer. None of the venison was wasted, and it tasted as delicious as if it had been taken in the fall or winter.”
Another concern was that the antlers might not be hardened enough to be mounted; that the soft tissue might decompose.
Again, Larese said that was not the case with his buck – and he has the impressive mount to prove it.
“I’ve taken several deer over the years,” he said, “and this one is special. It’s a different type of deer, taken on a different type of hunt.”
