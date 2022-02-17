Wildlife officer Jim Hooper, who for over 30 years patrolled the woods and waters of Wilson County and taught Hunter Education classes to generations of area youngsters, is calling it a career.
“I’ve been blessed to be able to do what I’ve done,” Hooper said last week in announcing his retirement from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
“It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, and all the people I worked with. I’ll miss it.”
Hooper, a native of Tellico Plains, joined the Agency on Feb. 1, 1989. His first assignment was in Davidson County, and 16 months later he transferred to Wilson County where he spent the remainder of his career.
“I landed here and stuck,” he says. “This is my home.”
One of Hooper’s early assignments with the TWRA was trapping wild turkeys on the Land Between the Lakes wildlife area for restocking around the state.
“Deer restoration was about completed at the time, and the focus had turned to turkey restoration,” he says. “Both were successful.”
Like any law-enforcement officer, Hooper over the years had some touchy encounters with game-law violators, including occasional threats. He shrugs them off: “That goes with the job. I never worried much about it.”
The large portion of his career has been positive, as he worked to make the outdoors safe for the public, enforced wildlife regulations, and taught Hunter Ed and firearm safety for over three decades.
“I always tried to do my best, and hopefully I made a positive impact,” he says.
Jim and wife Debra, wed 42 years, will continue to reside in Lebanon near their children and grandchildren. They have a daughter, Payton, a son Jacob, and two grandchildren.
Hooper intends to remain active in his retirement.
“I’ve done some tournament fishing in the past,” he says, “and now I plan to do a lot more. That, and being a full-time grandpa, will keep me plenty busy.”