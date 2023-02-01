2005 graduate of Mt. Juliet High -
Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams announced Wednesday that the team has signed two-time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark as a free agent.
Clark is a 2005 graduate of Mt. Juliet High where she helped the Lady Bears to the 2005 Class 3A state title, earning TSWA All-State honors along the way.
She was voted Class 3A Miss Basketball in the state of Tennessee and earned All-American honors from both the AAU and the WBCA.
“Having Alysha Clark join the Aces is like winning the lottery,” said Williams. “She is a savvy defender and skilled scorer from all three levels, as well as a veteran leader who gives us great depth at the guard and small forward spot.”
“I’m so excited to be joining the Aces organization and contributing to the championship culture here” said Clark.
“I don’t take for granted the ability to have longevity in this league, and to have the opportunity to play alongside the caliber of players on this team with such an amazing coach in Becky (Hammon) just feels really special.
“Not to mention that this decision was a bit of a full-circle moment for me personally—I was drafted by San Antonio, and Becky was my first vet! I’m excited to get there and get to work both on the court and in the community.”
The 5-11 Clark (35) is a two-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection who boasts the second highest Effective Field Goal Percentage and eighth highest True Shooting Percentage in WNBA history. She has also connected on 38.4 percent of her three-pointers over her 10-year career.
Although she was originally selected by San Antonio in the second round (No. 17 overall) of the 2010 WNBA Draft, Clark played her first nine seasons with Seattle. She averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Storm, helping them to a pair of WNBA titles (2018, 2020). She signed as a free agent with Washington on February 1, 2021, and in 2022, she averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mystics.
The Middle Tennessee alum has been just as effective during the playoffs, where she boasts career averages of 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, and has made 38.1 percent of her three-pointers over seven postseasons.
Clark is a two-time winner of the league’s monthly WNBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by State Farm.
She is currently playing for Elitzur Ramla in the Israeli League (11.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg) and EuroCup (18.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.3 spg).
Clark is a member of the Middle Tennessee State University Sports Hall of Fame and is a past recipient of the Professional Athlete of the Year by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.