MJCA blanks Clarksville Academy -
Opening day of the 2020 fall sports calendar fell on Monday and already the schedule is being juggled due to coronavirus exposure.
Mt. Juliet High's volleyball schedule has been frozen until Tuesday, Aug. 25 due to several members of the squad testing positive.
'We have had a run-in with COVID-19 including myself," first-year head coach Nikki Fosnes said over the weekend. "Our first match will be the 25th at home against Green Hill. Although it is not ideal to be stuck at home, I am so proud of the girls and will be excited to reunite with them."
MJ Christian 3, Clarksville Academy -
DONELSON -- Mt. Juliet Christian opened the 2020 volleyball season Monday evening, Aug. 17 with a 3-0 "home" win over Clarksville Academy at Donelson Christian Academy. Game scores: 25-14, 25-12 and 25-14.
Davey Slaughter paced the Lady Saints with 22 kills while Catherine Powell dished out 22 assists. Emma Bobbitt had seven kills and seven service aces.
Friendship 3, Davidson Academy 0 -
NASHVILLE -- Friendship Christian scored a decisive 3-0 road win at Davidson Academy Monday in the season-opener for both programs. Game scores: 25-18, 25-21 and 25-12.
Paige Huckaby recorded 11 kills and six digs in the win while Ava Grace Kennedy drilled nine kills, served an ace and was credited with 11 digs.
Logan Seagraves finished with 24 digs and four kills; Aisy Dixner passed out 18 assists with 24 digs and Sloan Stewart had seven kills, four aces and 11 digs.
Green Hill 3, Merrol Hyde 0 -
MT. JULIET -- Green Hill High's volleyball team opened the 2020 season Monday, Aug. 17 with a 3-0 victory over Merrol Hyde Magnet at Mt. Juliet Middle School. Game scores: 25-16, 25-5 and 25-10.
Summit 3, Lebanon 2 -
SPRING HILL -- Lebanon dropped a 3-2 decision at Summit Monday, Aug. 17 in the season opener for both programs. Game scores: 18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23 and 9-15.
Kendall Arnold recorded a double-double with 18 assists and 17 digs. She added two blocks and an ace.
Addie Grace Porter finished with nine kills, six assists and 20 digs while Haley Mitchell recorded nine kills and five digs. Avery Harris charted seven kills, a block and a dig.