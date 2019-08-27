Watertown 3, Macon County 1
WATERTOWN -- Watertown's Lady Tigers moved to 7-2 on the season following Monday's 3-1 home win over Macon County High.
The squad was coming off a 3-2 run in the Showdown at the Sunsphere Tournament in Knoxville Saturday and Sunday.
Libero Sydney Murrell finished with 27 digs, two kills and three assists.
Hitters Natalie Fountain and Brookelyn Davis had 18 kills each while middle blockers Brittni Allison and Abby Parkerson had five each.
Alie Tunks registered 20 digs, while Davis had 27 assists. Mackailyn Cherry had 25 assists and two service aces.
Watertown will host district rival Westmoreland Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Blackman 3, Lebanon 0
MURFREESBORO -- Lebanon's volleyball team dropped to 1-3 overall following Monday's 3-0 loss at Blackman High.
Set scores: 18-25, 20-25, and 26-28.
Olivia Carver led the way with with 11 kills, eight digs, and two aces.
Addie Grace Porter finished with 20 digs, two kills and an ace while Haley Mitchell with recorded six kills and and two digs.
Kendall Arnold logged 24 assists, seven digs and two aces.
The Lady Devils visit Smyrna High School Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Wilson Central 3, Friendship Christian 0
GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central's volleyball team remained undefeated on the season (3-0) following Monday evening's 3-0 home win over Friendship Christian School.
Set scores: 25-22, 25-22 and 25-18.
Sydney Dalton led the way with 10 kills, five aces and four blocks.
Ally Knueven hammered home eight kills while Anna Kate Guethlein scored six digs and 12 assists. Taryn Wilson finished with 14 digs.
Cookeville 3, Mt. Juliet 1
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet's Lady Bears dipped to 2-2 on the season after Monday's 3-0 home loss to Cookeville.
Set scores: 17-25, 23-25 and 23-25.
Cate Van Hoven recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs.
Allie Brady passed out 13 assists, Krista Martin had five blocks while Devon Smotherman and Lindsay Merritt had two service aces each.
Mt. Juliet (2-0 District 9-AAA) returns to action Tuesday, Aug. 27 at home vs. Beech.
MJCA hosts rivals this week
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy's volleyball team is scheduled to host Friendship Christian Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Ezell-Harding Thursday, Aug. 29.
The Lady Saints stand 3-5 on the season following a 1-4 run in the Middle Tennessee Christian School weekend tournament.