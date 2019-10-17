Tigers return to state tournament -
WATERTOWN -- Watertown will be making a third consecutive trip to the TSSAA state volleyball tournament next week after blanking Chattanooga School of Arts & Science 3-0 in Thursday's Class A sectional.
Scores: 25-15, 25-21 and 25-14.
Down 9-8 to CSAS in the third game, a screaming kill from outside hitter Brookelyn Davis restored order and the Purple Tigers closed out on a 16-6 run to win easily.
"We got off to a quick start," said WHS coach Brandy Holcomb, "then we got a little lazy, a little complacent. I don't call a lot of time outs. They've been good all year about working though things. They motivate themselves."
With the win, Watertown improved to 31-5 headed into the state tournament Oct. 22-24 in Murfreesboro.
"I don't want to say we expected to go back (to Murfreesboro), but I will say we've prepared for it," Holcomb said.
"I'll be honest, two years ago our goal was to make it. Last year, our goal was to get there and compete. We finished third. I'll have to say, our goal from early spring is to get there and to win it."
Natalie Fountain led all hitters with 10 kills, Mikayla Nix had 8, Davis 7 and Abby Parkerson 5.
The Tigers earned nine points from the net on blocks with Parkerson picking up 3 solos and 3 assisted blocks
Sydney Murrell defended the back row with 42 digs. Alie Tunks chipped in with 22, Faith Pulley had 14, Davis 14, Cherry 11 and Fountain four.
Mackailyn Cherry registered 16 assists and Davis added 17.