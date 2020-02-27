All-District, All-County selection -
Watertown High volleyball standout Mackailyn Cherry signed scholarship papers Thursday morning with Montreat College, an NAIA program in North Carolina.
Cherry, a setter, helped lead Watertown to the TSSAA Class 1A finals and an overall record of 35-7/
The daughter of Steve and Tonya Cherry, she enjoyed a serve percentage of 89.4 percent on 435 chances in 42 matches.
Mackailyn piled up 556 assists (13 per match) and 84 service aces (2 per match).
She was voted All-Wilson County, first team All-District 7A and was the MVP of the district tournament.