Lebanon High Class of 2021 volleyball standout Avery Harris signed scholarship papers Monday morning with Freed-Hardeman University of the Mid-South Conference.
A two-time all-district middle hitter for LHS, Harris was also a starter for the basketball Devilettes and helped the squad reach the TSSAA Class 3A state finals. A member of the BETA Club and Senior Class treasurer, Harris plans on pursuing a computer science major.
She's the daughter of Jason and Cindy Harris. Look for more in the Wednesday, May 5 print edition of The Wilson Post.