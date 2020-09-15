The Watertown and Lebanon High volleyball teams both picked up wins Monday night.
Watertown 2, Upperman 0
BAXTER -- Watertown's volleyball team moved to 18-4 overall and remained undefeated in District 7 with a 2-0 victory over Upperman High Monday.
Game scores 25-10 and 25-15.
"This was one of the better matches we have played all year," said WHS coach Brandy Holcomb.
Senior Chloe Poston served 4 aces and passed out 6 assists.
Setter Brookelyn Davis finished with 13 assists, 4 kills, an ace and 3 blocks. Brittni Allison charted 5 kills, Abby Parkerson had 4 and Gala Holbrooks 3. Defensively, Alie Tunks had 7 digs.
Lebanon 3, Trousdale Co. 0
LEBANON -- Kendall Arnold passed out 14 assists with 9 service aces, 5 kills and 3 digs to lead Lebanon to a 3-0 home win over Trousdale Co. Monday. Game scores: 25-9, 25-12 and 25-10.
Haley Mitchell had 8 kills and a dig, Emily Lawson had 10 digs and an assist.
With the win, LHS moved to 9-3 on the season.