Some popular fish species in Cheatham, Dale Hollow and Center Hill lakes have been declared unsafe to eat by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation due to chemical contaminants.
The Center Hill advisory is for all bass species -- largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass.
The Cheatham advisory is for all bass species and catfish.
The Dale Hollow advisory is for all bass species and walleye.
Pregnant women, nursing mothers and children are advised not to eat any amount of these fish. All others are advised to “limit consumption to one meal a month.”
Warning signs will be posted at public access points around the lakes.
The TDEC says the contaminants -- specifically mercury and PCBs – do not present a hazard to swimming, boating and catch-and-release fishing in the lakes.
The TDEC and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency last year began collecting fish tissue from the lakes and analyzing it for contaminants. Last week’s advisory was based on the findings.
A TDEC press release said the mercury got into the lakes by “atmospheric deposition” due to “global burning of coal.”
Several questions were left unanswered:
* Why did the “atmospheric deposition” of mercury occur in only these three lakes and not in others in the vicinity, including Percy Priest, Old Hickory and Cordell Hull? Were fish in these lakes tested?
* Why did the phenomenon just recently occur, since coal has been burned for over a century?
* Has similar contamination occurred in other states?
* Why are only these particular species of fish contaminated, and not other species that inhabit the same water?
* Are fish safe to eat in the Caney Fork River below Center Hill, in the Cumberland River below Cheatham and in the Obey River below Dale Hollow, since the water flows from contaminated reservoirs?
* Will the contaminates eventually dissipate or will they remain in the lakes permanently?
A TDEC spokesperson said she would seek answers to the questions.
The three impacted lakes are the largest to be added to a list of 43 Tennessee impoundments and streams with fish-consumption advisories. The warnings range from “limit consumption” to “do not eat the fish” based on the amounts of mercury, PCBs, chlordane and pesticides.
The addition of Dale Hollow, Cheatham and Center Hill brings to nine the number of fish-advisory waters in Middle Tennessee.
Already on the list were Normandy and Woods reservoirs and positions of Stones River, Duck River, Buffalo River and Beech Creek.
Center Hill and Dale Hollow are the largest lakes impacted, and the most utilized by sport fishermen. Dale Hollow is famous for producing a world-record smallmouth bass, now on the list of contaminated species.
The consumption advisory’s impact on sport-fishing may be minimal, since more and more largemouth and smallmouth fishermen practice catch-and-release.
However, spotted bass, walleye and catfish are popular table fare, and anglers may be hesitant to eat any species caught in the contaminated waters.