2020 WHS homecoming court, from left: 9th grade representatives Ryder Johnson and Madison King, Ian Parsons escorting Brooke Turner, Ayden Jaynes escorting Faith Pulley, Kelontae Chumley escorting Macy York, Mr. WHS Carter Brown, Miss WHS Brittni Allison, 12th grade representatives Brandon Watts and Abby Cooper, Gabe Boldin escorting Queen Natalie Fountain, Isaac Stutts escorting Grace Powell, 11th grade representatives Jackson Thomas and Alie Tunks, 10th grade representatives Hayden Gwaltney and Bethany Luttrell. Front: Prince Calhoun Miller and Princess Nora Kate Miller.