BRENTWOOD - Groundbreaking Watertown High sophomore Madison King earned a third place finish in the TSSAA Class 1A Pentathlon Thursday at Brentwood High.
Entering the 12-person field as a "wildcard" following last week's Middle Tennessee Sectional, King was the first WHS athlete to qualify for the Pentathlon in the history of the track & field program.
The Pentathlon consists of five grueling events over one day including, the 100M hurdles, shot put, high jump, long jump and 800M run.
Anyyah Marshall of East Nashville won the Class 1A Penthalon with 3,050 points.
Jakayla Morris of Pearl Cohn finished second with 2,451 with King solidly in third at 2,232 - some 26 points better than Emani Wofford of East Nashville (2,206).
Sitting in seventh place going into the final event of the day, King ran second in the 800M run (2:48.34), shoving her all the way to third place in the final points race.
King placed third in the 100M hurdles and seventh in the long jump (4.44m), shot put 7.46m) and high jump (1.32m).
Having just changed to a four-step approach in the hurdles earlier this month, King ran the event in 17.47 -- a full second faster than her Sectional time.
"Coach (Becky) Riddle has been working with Madison and changed her from a three-step to a four-step technique and that made all the difference in the world," said WHS track coach Josh Hackett.
"We found out she had qualified May 12 and since then she's been working of two of her weaker events, the shot put and the long jump. She showed improvement in both events and her long jump was about a foot better today than in the Sectional. Madison is really something."
Here's the rest of Watertown's entries in next week's Spring Fling - Boys Discus: Joe Roberts; Boys Shot Put: Noah Clemmons; Boys 4x100 Relay: Kier Priest, Ayden Jaynes, Trent Spradlin and Adam Cooper; Girls High Jump: Shayla Allison; Girls Triple Jump: Grace Riddle; Girls Discus Jaleigh Robertson and Rilee Jo Gardner.