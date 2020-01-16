Creek Wood 20, Lebanon 7
COOKEVILLE -- Creek Wood defeated Lebanon 20-7 in Wednesday's Region 6 bowling tournament at Bowling World.
High scores for LHS included: Hayli Stewart (205, 179), Addisen Johnson (174), Ali Davis (161), Alyssa Weiser (166, 154) and Kaitlyn Rodgers (155).
Lebanon's season came to a close with a record of 16-2.
TSSAA Individual State --
These LHS bowlers have qualified to compete in the 2020 TSSAA Individual State Bowling Tournament Jan. 23 & 24 in Smyrna: Hayli Stewart, Ali Davis, Caleb Gregory and Jackson McRae.