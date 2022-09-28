The biggest threat to outdoorsmen is not rattlers, grizzlies or great white sharks cruising a beachfront buffet line.
It’s bugs.
More specifically, it’s wasps, hornets, bees and yellow jackets. They inflict more pain-per-ounce than all the above combined.
Wasps and hornets are a particular concern to boaters and fishermen because they often build their gray-pulp nests on overhanging branches near water – like the one my buddy paddled underneath on a canoe trip down the Buffalo River one summer.
I was accompanying Governor Ray Blanton, his son, and some big-wigs from the Department of Conservation who arranged the trip to publicize the Scenic Rivers program. I was assigned to write about it.
My canoe went first, and after splashing through some rapids, I asked my partner to pull over to the bank so I could snap some photos of trailing canoes.
He reached up and grabbed a branch, failing to notice the wasp nest. Suddenly the air was swarming with stinger missiles. We flipped over the canoe, and I didn’t get a sting. My pard, directly under the nest, wasn’t so lucky. He got stung so many times his face swelled up like a beach ball.
Another buddy had a similar run-in with hornets when he sprayed a football-sized nest underneath his deer stand. He got nailed right between the eyes. He said he never realized hornets were such sharpshooters.
Yellow jackets nest in the ground, and I ran over one on a lawn mower one summer. They came boiling out and I got a dozen painful stings. I sneaked back that night and got even by pouring gasoline down their chimney.
Honey bees aren’t aggressive unless you mess with them, which my youthful uncles once did by cutting down a wild bee tree to collect the oozing sourwood honey.
Before they could yell “Timber!” my uncles – we’ll call them Winnie and Poo – had their overalls full of angry bees. They made a bee-line to a nearby creek.
(The expression “bee-line” comes from the fact that bees usually travel a straight line to their hive. Old-timers would catch a bee, paint a discernable white dot on it, and follow it to the honey tree.)
When a bee stings, its barbed stinger remains imbedded in the flesh, attached to the tiny poison sac, killing the Kamikaze bee.
A worker bee doesn’t hesitate to sacrifice itself in defense of the Queen, who rules the hive. The King is nowhere to be found – probably off somewhere on a golf course.
Honey bees provide a vital service by pollinating our crops. Our agriculture depends on them.
Sweat bees, on the other hand, party on our sweat, and if you smack one it’ll give you a prickly sting – nothing compared to a wasp or hornet, but a sting nevertheless.
Only one in 1,000 persons are allergic to insect stings, but multiple stings can be serious, and occasionally fatal.
When you’re outdoors in summer and early fall, bee-ware.