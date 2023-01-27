Woody's Notebook -
A Tennessee state-record blue catfish caught last fall in the Cumberland River was judged the third-most impressive catch of 2022 by Field & Stream magazine.
The magazine ranked several record fish caught nation-wide last year, and the Tennessee cat came in third. The fish weighed 118 pounds, 7 ounces, and was caught Sept. 25 by Micka Burkhart.
He was fishing in the Cumberland River near Waverly and using a skipjack for bait.
The fish, certified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, beat the former state record by over six pounds. That fish was caught in 1998, also in the Cumberland River.
After being weighed and photographed, the new record fish was released back into the river.
There is no monetary award for catching a state record fish, just bragging rights, a TWRA certificate and a mention in the record book.
Small game seasons: Deer season is over, but rabbit and quail seasons run through Feb. 18, and squirrel season for the first time has been extended to March 15. Spring squirrel season is May 13-June 11.
License changes: Holders of annual hunting and fishing licenses are reminded that licenses no longer expire at the end of February, as in the past, but on the date they were issued in 2022.
The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission last year approved the new 365-day license format.
A wide range of license options are listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, along with regulations and requirements.
Licenses can be purchased or renewed at most outdoors outlets or on-line at the TWRA website www.tnwildlife.org.
Boat, fishing show: The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held Feb. 3-5 at the Farm Bureau Expo Center located at Lebanon's Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Detailed information about show times, displays and tickets is available on the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo website - www.tnboatexpo.com.
Trout fishing: The TWRA is stocking trout around the state, and a list of stocked waters is posted on the Agency website, tnwildlife.org.
The daily limit is seven, and a trout license is required to fish for them, even if no trout are kept.
Youngsters 12 and under are exempt, and a Lifetime License or Sportsman’s License fulfills the requirement.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact phone number for verification purposes.
