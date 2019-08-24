WATERTOWN — Watertown’s 19-13 win over Gordonsville Friday at Robinson Stadium became a typical first game of the season with lots of penalties, mistakes, a handful of cramps and a good bit of frustration.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster.
“We had a lot of penalties, had some turnovers; we hurt ourselves a whole lot. A lot of things could have factored into that. The heat this week – we were outside but not in pads a whole lot. I don’t know if that had an effect on it. We just didn’t play very good ball tonight. We had too many mistakes, and we are lucky to come out with a win.”
With the game tied 13-13, a third-down pass interception call on Gordonsville (0-1) set up Watertown (1-0) on the 19-yard line midway through the fourth quarter.
The Purple Tigers’ Jordan Cason took a handoff, hurdled a Gordonsville defender and ran 19 yards for a touchdown to give Watertown a 19-13 lead after the two-point try failed.
Gordonsville got the ball back with about a minute and a half left in the game on its own 13-yard line.
Three straight incomplete passes and a sack from Cason on fourth down led the Purple Tigers to the victory formation a play later.
Gordonsville tied the game at 13-13 on the possession prior to Watertown taking the lead.
GHS freshman quarterback Tyler Albritton ran in a 7-yard touchdown, but a botched hold on the PAT turned into an interception by Watertown’s Quanterrius Hughes-Malone.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Watertown’s opening touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Deramus Carey to give the Purple Tigers a 7-0 lead with 11:32 left in the second.
The second quarter opened with a 23-yard run by Jordan Cason and a 22-yard run by quarterback Brayden Cousino to set up the score.
Midway through the third, Watertown extended its lead to 13-0 on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cousino to Hughes-Malone.
Gordonsville answered on its next possession when Albritton hit Wyatt Pemberton on a 30-yard touchdown pass to cut the Watertown lead to 13-7.
“My hat’s off to Gordonsville,” Webster said. “They had a very good game plan together, and they just outplayed us. We are lucky to come out with a win there.”
Watertown is scheduled to visit Nolensville High Friday, Aug. 30, while Gordonsville will host arch rival Smith County.