With deer archery season underway and muzzleloader and gun season coming up, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation is offering free virtual online classes on them, plus an array of other outdoors activities.
The Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy classes can be accessed at www.tnwf.org/virtual and are carried year-round, revolving around seasonal topics.
They provide instructions and basics for beginners and are a good refresher course for veterans.
The classes, which began in July and run through December, are conducted by experts in the various fields. They include:
July 27: Planning food plots for deer.
Aug. 10: Archery hunting.
Aug. 17: Dove hunting.
Sept. 14: Tree stand safety.
Sept. 16: Camping in the Smokies
Oct. 14: Trot line and jug fishing.
Oct. 19: Introduction to muzzleloading.
Nov. 9: Duck hunting.
Nov. 30: Late season deer hunting.
Dec. 7: Duck calling.
Dec. 14: Trapping.
“We’re happy to offer flexible online classes for people who want to get more engaged in the outdoors,” says Taylor Martin, the Hunting and Fishing Academy manager.
“The Academy’s virtual classes are a great way to learn from highly trained experts on your own time and in the comfort of your home.”
The Hunting and Fishing Academy is a program of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of the state’s wildlife and natural resources.
In partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Wildlife Federation has helped advance landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and helped introduce youngsters to the outdoors.
The Federation also oversees the Hunters for the Hungry program that has donated 8.2 million meals of venison to needy Tennesseans since it was launched in 1998.
Information about the Wildlife Federation, its mission, and how to lend support is available on the organization’s website.