Wilson County racer William Hale remembers the famous words of Yogi Berra:
“It’s not over till it’s over.”
That’s how the 20-year-old driver is approaching the final four races of the season at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, as he attempts to rally in this week’s Friday-Saturday doubleheader.
“Realistically, about the best I can hope for is to finish in the top three,” says Hale, who is 7th in the premier Pro Late Model standings.
“Michael (House) and Dylan (Fetcho) would almost have to crash out of these last four races for anyone else to have a shot,” he says. “But I’m not giving up. I moved up three spots, from 10th to 7th, in just one race, so it can be done.”
Other hurdles for Hale is third-place Cole Williams – like House and Fetcho a former track champion – and Gladeville’s Hunter Wright.
Two other Wilson County racers, Chase Johnson and Bennie Hamlett, trail Hale in 10th and 15th place, respectively.
Three years ago Hale won Rookie of the Year, joining such past famous Fairgrounds rookie award winners as Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton, and the personable young racer seemed on the verge of contending for championships.
But since then, the ride has been bumpy.
“We haven’t performed the way we wanted to,” Hale says. “It’s been frustrating. If something could go wrong, it did go wrong. I was leading one race when the power steering went out. Another time it was an ignition problem. Then we blew a motor. Stuff was breaking. Sometimes it seemed like the whole world was against me.”
Still, sitting in seventh place at the most prominent weekly track in the country is not bad, and capturing his elusive first win remains a reachable goal.
“I can’t put into words how much it would mean,” Hale says. “I’ve been going to that track since I was three years old, dreaming about someday winning a race there. That’s all the incentive I need in these final races.”
Hale is assisted by his grandfather Alan, and crew chief Bobby Hurt.
“I couldn’t have accomplished anything without my grandfather,” Hale says. “And Bobby is not only my crew chief, but also my best friend. He’s one reason why I remain so optimistic. He knows racing, and he can help us get things turned around.”
“Will works hard and I’ll do everything I can to help him,” Alan says. “I know how bad he wants it.”
Hale would like to see the track’s schedule expanded beyond its current nine races, but Speedway officials say they are limited by their contact with the governing Fair Board.
“The trouble with a thin schedule like this is there’s no margin for error,” Hale says. “If you have a couple of bad races and get behind, it’s hard to catch up. But as long as there’s one race left, I’ll try to win it.”