'Cats handle winless Bison Friday -
GLADEVILLE – Wilson Central earned a spot in next week's TSSAA Class 6A playoffs with a workmanlike 35-0 victory over winless Region 4,6A rival Station Camp Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Dominating on both sides of the football, the Wildcats managed to set a little history along the way as senior tailback Zavier Ali became the program's all-time single season rushing leader with 159 yards and two touchdowns – all in the first half – giving him 1,262 yards through 10 games.
Ali needed 147 yards to pass former record holder J.T. Majors, who ran for 1,249 yards in 2007. Ironically, Ali and Majors share the same uniform number – 7.
“Zavier is a huge part of our offense because when he gets going downhill, he is impossible to bring down,” Central coach Brad Dedman said. “Our big guys up front did a good job blocking for him as well.”
With the win, their third in a row, the Wildcats (6-4, 3-2) earned a spot in next week's TSSAA Class 6A playoffs.
Behind region champion Hendersonville, Wilson Central, Rossview and Mt. Juliet all finished with identical 3-2 region records.
TSSAA officials will determine the final standings, 2 through 4, and will announced first round playoff games Saturday. Please visit www.mainstreetpreps.com Saturday for the official pairings.
The Wildcats got on the board in their first drive of offense in the game after CJ Hatchett blew through the line on a 2-yard touchdown scamper.
Following the touchdown and stout defense by the Wildcats, the rest of the half was all Ali who broke Majors' record with just under four minutes left in the first half.
Wilson Central took a 21-0 lead into intermission and never looked back.
The second half found the Wildcats working on their pass offense and quarterback Tristan Lewis and receiver Ezra Widelock hooked up twice for scoring passes of 42 and 47 yards.
Station Camp managed to slow the Wildcats offense at times, but first-year Bison Coach Brent Alexander felt giving up big plays led to his teams' undoing.
“As a team, the big plays are what we are working hard to eliminate,” Alexander said. “The majority of the scoring they got came from those plays, but when we made them work, we slowed them down.”
The Wildcats enter next week's playoffs on a high note.
“Winning three games in a row gives us a little momentum as a team going into the playoffs,” Dedman said. “We have to get a little more consistent and make sure we are ready to go next week.”
Station Camp wrapped up the season 0-10, losers of 24 consecutive games.