Emily Buck, a 2010 graduate of Wilson Central High, has been named Director of Communications and Outreach for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Buck grew up in Mt. Juliet and while a senior at WCHS served as President of the Tennessee FFA. After high school, she earned a degree in Animal Science from UT.
Before joining the TWRA she worked as the Washington News Bureau Chief for RFD-TV.
“I’m glad to be home, and look forward to my new duties,” said Buck, who will oversee the Agency’s various youth-engagement programs and its print and digital media outlets. “I’ve always enjoyed rural life, agriculture and wildlife.”
Buck replaces Mt. Juliet resident Jennifer Wisniewski who was named the TWRA’s Director of Marketing & Special Projects.
Hunting comments: Hunters can submit comments and suggestions to the TWRA, to be considered when this fall’s seasons are enacted.
Elk, eagle killers sought: The reward has reached $14,000 for information leading to the apprehension of the poacher(s) who illegally killed an elk in Claiborne County earlier this year.
Anyone with information can call their local TWRA office or the main office in Nashville.
Wildlife officials are also looking for the person(s) who fatally shot an eagle near Henderson in West Tennessee. Eagles are federally-protected, and killing one can carry a $100,000 fine and a year in prison.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (615) 736-5532 or (731) 423-5725.
Local parks win awards: Long Hunter, Bledsoe Creek and Radnor Lake are among 28 of Tennessee’s 56 state parks cited by the Department of Environment & Conservation for their “Go Green” programs that promote environmental protections.
