Ground game leads 'Cats --
GLADEVILLE –The 2018 football fortunes of the Springfield High Yellowjackets and the Wilson Central Wildcats could not have been much more different.
Springfield posted an 11-3 record, won the Region 5 Class 4A championship and went deep into the playoffs, eventually falling in the state semifinals to Brownsville’s Haywood County Tomcats.
For Wilson Central, there was no such magic. The Wildcats didn’t record a win until the fourth game of the season en route to a disappointing 3-7 overall record, and they finished fifth in Region 4, Class 6A, with 1-4 region record.
So it was that backdrop on Friday night when the two teams opened their 2019 season.
The goals for each were simple: a reversal of fortune for Wilson Central and continued success for the Yellowjackets.
Yet, by halftime with the Wildcats rolling up a 23-0 cushion, it was evident that only Wilson Central would achieve its goal. And when the final horn sounded, the Wildcats’37-7 victory had them celebrating their first season-opening home win since the 2014.
As for Springfield, a victim of heavy graduation losses from last season, it’s back to work and improvement.
“We’ve done a lot of work and we have made some improvements because of it, but I don’t think you can ever go into the first game of the year and know for certain what it’s going to be like,” Wilson Central Coach Brad Dedman said.
“A big thing for us was going up 7-0 in the first quarter. I thing we played with more confidence after we got that score.
For much of the game, the teams took turns stopping themselves. Turnovers were the culprit for Springfield while excessive penalties were Wilson Central’s nemesis.
“We start the game and are moving the ball downfield almost at will and the we give it up with a fumble,” Springfield Coach Dustin Wilson noted.
That led to the Wildcats’ first score. On its next possession, Springfield lost the football via an interception which led to a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter, and that margin was up to 23-0 shutout by the half.
Wilson Central continued to build on its lead, stretching it to 37-0 at the 8:02 mark of the final quarter. That final touchdown was a spectacular run by junior running back Zavier Ali.
“I think we’re depending on each other, and that’s different from a year ago,” Ali said.
Ali didn’t start in the backfield a year ago, but Dedman said his addition this year has bolstered the offense..
“We discovered him almost by accident,” he said. “He’d been at wide receiver. We like having him back there, too. With C.J. (Hatchett) and Brett (Robinson) along with Zavier, we kind of have a three-headed horse back there and each of them is dangerous.”
All totaled, Wilson Central outgained Springfield 342 yards to 198 with 253 of that coming on the ground.
And it might have been more if the Wildcats had not racked up 14 penalties for 130 yards.
Springfield travels to Clarksville Friday, Aug. 30 while Wilson Central visits Nashville's John Overton.