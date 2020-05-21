Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.