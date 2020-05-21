GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central softball coach Kacey Pedigo has scheduled softball tryouts for the 2021 team 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, July 21, 22 & 23 at the WCHS softball field.
According to Wilson County Schools guidelines, only nine prospective players (and a coach) may be on the field at one time.
This tryout is for girls in grades 9-12 who will be attending WCHS in the fall of 2020. All players must bring their own water and all equipment necessary for the position they play. Locker rooms WILL NOT be available for use.
Please click on images 2 and 3 that accompany this story for protocols, details and restrictions.