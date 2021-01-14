Thursday, Jan. 14
Richland at Watertown (boys only) 6:30
MJ Christian at Nashville Christian
Friday, Jan. 15
Friendship Christian at Ezell-Harding
Watertown at Smith County
Green Hill at Father Ryan (boys only)
Mt. Juliet at Wilson Central
Lebanon at Gallatin
MJ Christian at Clarksville Acad.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Davidson Acad. at Friendship
Sonic Showcase at Lebanon High
10:30 Macon County vs. Ensworth (Girls)
12:00 Brentwood vs. Loretto (Girls)
1:30 Brentwood vs. Loretto (Boys)
3:00 Westmoreland vs. Summit (Girls)
4:30 Houston vs. White County (Girls)
6:00 Lebanon vs. Stone Memorial (Girls)
7:30 Lebanon vs. Summit (Boys)