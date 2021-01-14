Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 14

Richland at Watertown (boys only) 6:30

MJ Christian at Nashville Christian

Friday, Jan. 15

Friendship Christian at Ezell-Harding 

Watertown at Smith County

Green Hill at Father Ryan (boys only)

Mt. Juliet at Wilson Central

Lebanon at Gallatin

MJ Christian at Clarksville Acad.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Davidson Acad. at Friendship

Sonic Showcase at Lebanon High

10:30 Macon County vs. Ensworth (Girls)

12:00 Brentwood vs. Loretto (Girls)

1:30 Brentwood vs. Loretto (Boys)

3:00 Westmoreland vs. Summit (Girls) 

4:30 Houston vs. White County (Girls)

6:00 Lebanon vs. Stone Memorial (Girls)

7:30 Lebanon vs. Summit (Boys)

