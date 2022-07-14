Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 93F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: SE @ 0 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 0 mph
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
Wind: NE @ 0 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
Wind: ENE @ 0 mph
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1 mph
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 1 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 69°
Wind: E @ 0 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 0 mph
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
Wind: S @ 2 mph
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 70°
Local kids at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center for a Wilson County Omega free pool party earlier this summer.
Three FREE events coming up -
LEBANON - The inaugural Wilson County Omega Project looks to finish strong in the last two weeks of summer with three events on tap in the coming days. They include:
Tuesday, July 19: Free movie night at Lebanon's Roxy 10 Theatre. Some 160 tickets are available for the 7 p.m. showing of either "Thor: Love and Thunder" or "Minions: The Rise of Gru".
The movies start at 7 p.m. Please arrive at 6:45 p.m. for check-in. Movie nights for local youth have been sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Saturday, July 23: Last free summer Pool Party / 3-on-3 hoops tournament at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center for ages 13-18. The event starts at 7 p.m. Please arrive at 6:45 for check-in.
Pool parties have been sponsored by Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, the Jimmy Floyd Family Center and CedarStone Bank.
Thursday, July 28: Summer Fest at the James E. Ward Ag. Center (Wilson County Fairgrounds), Peyton Road entrance. This event is FREE to the community and will be held between the hours of 12-7 p.m.
Summer Fest is sponsored by the Ward Ag. Center (Wilson County Fairgrounds), Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and First Freedom Bank.
There will be a DJ, adult and kid inflatable slides, food trucks and more as the Wilson County Omegas close out a great summer.
So far, the Wilson County Omega Project has provided activities for over 750 kids through recreational activities this summer with hopes to attract up to 1,000 young people at Summer Fest.
Anyone with questions or anyone wishing to volunteer for Summer Fest should contact Coach Earl Berry at (615) 519-6452 or email thewcop22@gmail.com.
Follow the Wilson County Omegas on Twitter and Instagram via @thewcop22, or Facebook at Wilson County Omega Project.
