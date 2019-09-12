Wildcats shoot for 4-0 start -
While not a regional contest, there's a BIG game looming Friday at Mt. Juliet's Elzie Patton Field as the re-energized Golden Bears entertain undefeated Gallatin. Live radio coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on WHIN FM-100.7 with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Mt. Juliet (1-1), fresh from a 24-7 win at Lebanon, took advantage of an open date and re-tooled its offensive attack -- installing a spread offense and ditching the Wing-T.
"Looking at the Stewarts Creek game (a 19-14 loss) we decided we had enough H-backs, tight ends and wide receivers to make the move," said Mt. Juliet head coach Trey Perry.
The Green Wave come to town for their first game away from Calvin Short Field a perfect 3-0 on the season after swamping Hillsboro 49-14
Antioch at Wilson Central
Wilson Central welcomes winless Antioch to Wildcat Stadium Friday for a 7 p.m. homecoming game.
The Wildcats stand 3-0 and with a win can open the season 4-0 for the first time since the 2016 campaign.
The woeful Bears have surrendered 200 points through three contests, including last week's 68-0 drubbing at the hands of LaVergne.
Homecoming ceremonies are planned for 6:30 p.m
DeKalb Co. at Watertown
The Purple Tigers hope to celebrate homecoming in a big way as DeKalb County visits Robinson Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest. The game will be broadcast live on DTC3 -- cable TV.
WHS stands 2-1 after last week's thrilling 16-13 overtime win over Trousdale County.
DeKalb County sports a record of 1-2 following last week's 33-0 win against Stone Memorial.
Lebanon at LaVergne
The Blue Devils, anxious to get back on the field following last week's loss to Mt. Juliet, travel to Rutherford County to take on LaVergne High. Live radio coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on WANT FM-98.9 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Lebanon, 1-2 overall, must deal with a high powered Wolverine offense -- a unit that has averaged 46 points per game on the way to a 2-1 record.
The King's Academy at MJ Christian
The Saints of Mt. Juliet Christian step back into the Division II ranks Friday as The King's Academy visits Suey Field.
MJCA (1-2) dropped a 55-7 home loss to Class 4A Macon County last week while TKA (1-2) swamped Grace - Franklin 48-7.
FCS at Grace Baptist
Winners of two straight, the Commanders look to improve on a 2-1 mark Friday as they play at Grace Baptist - Chattanooga (2-1).