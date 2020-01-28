Wilson United Soccer signups -
Online signups for the Wilson United Soccer League are available until March 1 at www.wilsonunited.org.
In-person signings will be held between the hours of 9 a.m.- 12 Noon Saturday, Feb. 1 at Greenhill Church; between the hours of 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at College Hills Church of Christ and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Mt. Juliet.
Cost for the youth league (born in 2006-16) is $85. Plans call for the league to play an eight-game schedule, with six guaranteed. Jerseys are included.
Cost for adult soccer (ages 18 & older) is $40 for a six-game schedule with games played on Saturdays.
LGSA signups open online -
Lebanon Girls Softball Association registration for the 2020 season is open at www.lebanongirlssoftball.com.
Registration is only available through this website. Leagues are offered for girls between the ages 3-14 (3-year-olds must turn 4 by June 30 of this year).
Fees are $30 for pee-wee, $80 for 6-year-olds and $90 for 8, 10 and 14U.
For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com or call league president Wayne Oakley at (615) 305-4590.
Lebanon Rec Dept. t-ball -
Registration for City of Lebanon Spring T-ball for boys and girls (ages 4 & 5) is now underway. Players must be 4 on or before September 1, 2020 and cannot be 6 on or before September 1, 2020.
This is an instructional league and score is not kept in any games.
Practices begin in April and games start in May with the league schedule running through the first of July.
Cost is $40. Onsite registration is available Monday thru Friday between the hours of 7:30 am - 4 pm at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center, 416 baird Park Circle.
Additional onsite registration days are Saturday, Feb. 29 & Saturday, March 21 at the Greer Recreation Center between the hours of 9 am - 11 am.
For more information email Dusty Jones at dustyj@lebanontn.org or call (615) 449-0303.
LHS softball chili supper & auction -
Lebanon High softball invites everyone to a chili supper & silent auction 5-7 pm Saturday, Feb. 8 in the LHS commons / cafeteria.
Tickets are $5 available at the door or from any LHS softball player. An additional $1 enters you in a drawing for a set of 4 Bridgestone tires.
Auction items include: 7-night vacation in Mexico; 2 lifetime passes for LHS athletics; Nashville Predators tickets; Sports memorabilia; Oil changes & auto certificates; Landscape equipment & design help; 3-month Sports Village membership & a Ghost fastpitch bat.