Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY MONDAY AND TUESDAY... HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL INCREASE ACROSS THE AREA MONDAY AND TUESDAY. AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE OVER 100 DEGREES MONDAY FOR MUCH OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE, EXCEPT 90S ON THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU. TUESDAY LOOKS EVEN WORSE WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES OVER 105 DEGREES FOR MANY AREAS. A HEAT ADVISORY MAY BE NEEDED, ESPECIALLY TUESDAY. DANGEROUSLY HIGH READINGS COULD CAUSE HEAT STROKE OR HEAT EXHAUSTION. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. REMEMBER TO DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AIR CONDITIONING WHEN POSSIBLE, AND LIMIT EXPOSURE TO THE SUN. BE SURE TO CHECK ON RELATIVES, NEIGHBORS, AND THE ELDERLY. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES AS CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. FOR ADDITIONAL HEAT SAFETY TIPS AND RESOURCES, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/HEAT.