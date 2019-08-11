LHS football season tickets
Season tickets for the 2019 Lebanon High football home schedule are now on sale at the LHS Main Office.
Tickets are available Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Reserved season tickets are $55 per person. General admission tickets are $35 per person. Single game admission is $7 per person and available on game nights.
The Blue Devils will take on McGavock Aug. 30 in the 2019 home-opener.
Blue Devil Hoops Golf Classic
The Lebanon High basketball programs will hold the Blue Devil Golf Classic, a four-person scramble Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Pine Creek Golf Course.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. A $100 per player entry fee includes breakfast and lunch.
Red Tee and Mulligans will be available for purchase the day of the tournament.
To reserve a team, contact Jim McDowell at (615) 347-2531 or Cory Barrett at (615) 804-2750. All tournament proceeds will benefit the Lebanon High basketball teams.
WWBA registration
Online registration has opened for the 2019-2020 season of the West Wilson Basketball Association.
The WWBA is open to students from West Wilson County in grades 1 thru 12.
League officers expect some 1,000 students to participate between the months of October and February. No onsite registration will be held.
All players must register online at www.wwbabasketball.com.
Participating elementary schools include: Elzie Patton, Gladeville, Lakeview, Mt. Juliet, Rutland, Springdale, Stoner Creek, W.A. Wright and West.
Middle schools: Mt. Juliet and West Wilson.
High schools: Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central.
Friendship Christian golf scramble
Friendship Christian athletics will hold its annual golf scramble Saturday, Sept. 7 at Long Hollow Golf Course in Gallatin.
An 8 a.m. shotgun start is planned for the $100 per person event. Carts and lunch are included.
Online registration is available at https://form.jotform.com/91966381211155. For more info, call Travos Barnwell at (615) 878-2199 or email travisbarnwell@bellsouth.net.
FREE one day sports camp
Cumberland University Athletics, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and Wilson County Sports Council are teaming up for the 5th annual All Sports Camp for Wilson County residents ages 7-14.
The FREE camp will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 between the hours of 3-5 p.m. on the CU campus. Registration begins at 2 p.m. that day.
Online registration is available at lebanonwilsonchamber.com/allsports.
Girls and boys may choose from baseball, softball, wrestling, tennis, soccer, cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, track and golf.
Individuals will receive instruction from their chosen sport for the entire two-hour time frame of the camp and a parent or guardian must remain on site throughout the duration of the camp.
Kids need to bring equipment for the chosen sport as well, including bats, gloves, racquets, golf clubs, shin guards and soccer balls, etc.
Sonic Drive-in will be handing out coupons for free drinks to participants.
For more information, call (615) 444-5503.