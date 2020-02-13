Local prep basketball schedule -
Watertown at York Institute (Thursday, Feb. 13)
Wilson Central at Mt. Juliet (Friday, Feb. 14)
Lebanon at Portland (Friday, Feb. 14)
Beech 70, Lebanon 67
SHACKLE ISLAND -- Lebanon dropped to 18-9 on the season and 7-6 in District 9AAA following Tuesday's 70-67 loss at Beech High.
LHS led for most of the way until the Bucs took control with less than three minutes remaining.
The loss was the third close loss in a row for the Blue Devils, who close the regular season at Portland Friday, Feb. 14.
Kobe Tibbs led Lebanon with 21 points, Gaven Reasonover added 15 and Jamar Kynard chipped in with 10 points.
Drew Paige paced the Buccaneers with 21 points.
Station Camp 62, Mt. Juliet 57
MT. JULIET -- District 9AAA leading Mt. Juliet came out on the short end of a 62-57 home loss to Station Camp Tuesday.
The loss halted Mt. Juliet's 13-game winning streak as Eli Thurston paced the Bison with 17 points.
Now 21-3 on the season and 12-1 in the district, the Golden Bears were led by 17 points from Gage Wells.
Class 3A Mr. Basketball finalist Will Pruitt had 15 points and Charles Clark 15.
Mt. Juliet will host rival Wilson Central Friday, Feb. 14 in the regular season finale.
Wilson Central 46, Portland 43
PORTLAND -- Wilson Central improved to 11-14 on the season and 3-10 in District 9AAA play following Tuesday's 46-43 victory at Portland.
The Wildcats close out the regular season on the road at Mt. Juliet High friday, Feb. 14.
Goodpasture 85, Friendship 40
MADISON -- Friendship Christian's basketball season came to a close Wednesday as Goodpasture rolled to an 85-40 victory over the Commanders in a DII-A District 4 quarterfinal game.
Top-seeded Goodpasture (24-3) moves on to play Clarksville Academy Friday at Donelson Christian in the semifinals.
Senior Andrew Mathis was the only FCS player in double figures with with 15 points.
Bryce Miller added six, Dillon Turner five points while Mitch Pelham and Casey Jones had four points apiece.
Friendship Christian wrapped up the season with a record of 11-21.
Friendship Christian 67, Mt. Juliet Christian 42
LEBANON -- Friendship Christian earned a shot at No. 1-seeded Goodpasture thanks to Monday's 67-42 win over rival Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Leading 26-22 at halftime, FCS out-scored MJCA 24-7 in the third quarter and took a 50-29 lead into the fourth.
Andrew Mathis had 21 points to lead Friendship while Mitch Pelham had 15 and Dillon Turner added nine.
Shawn Link had 14 points to lead Mt. Juliet Christian Academy while Carter Branim drained three 3-pointers on the way to 11.
The Saints ended the season 6-20 overall.
Watertown 64, Gordonsville 60 (2 OT)
WATERTOWN -- Coach Matt Bradshaw picked up victory No. 200 at Watertown High and Rayquan Verge scored his 1,000th point Monday as the Purple Tigers knocked off rival Gordonsville 64-60 double Gordonsville.
Brayden Cousino led Watertown with 16 points. RayQuan Verge and Quanterrius Malone each added 13 and Elijah Williams scored 11 -- seven of which came in the extra periods.
Watertown closes out the regular season on the road Thursday, Feb. 13 against York Institute in Jamestown.