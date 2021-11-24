(boys) Portland 53, Friendship Christian 45
PORTLAND -A strong second half helped lead Portland to a 60-53 home game over Friendship Christian School Tuesday. Nov. 23.
Leading 21-20 at intermission the Panthers outscored FCS 33-23 over the final two quarters.
Max Duckwiler led the Commanders with 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Hayden Potts chipped in with nine points.
Montaize Bradley led Portland with 15 while Duncan Smallwood added 11 and Chase Runyon chipped in with 10.
FCS finished 6-of-10 at the free throw line while Portland connected of 19-of-22.
(boys) Green Hill 62, Rockvale 39
FRANKLIN - Green Hill saw four players score in double figures as the Hawks defeated Rockvale 62-39 Tuesday night in the opening round of the Cougar Classic at Centennial High.
Jason Burch poured in 15 points, Mo Ruttlen had 13, Blake Stacey added 12 and Paxton Davidson finished with 11.
Green Hill led 16-8 after one period and 34-14 at intermission.
(boys) Station Camp 44, Mt. Juliet 29
MT. JULIET - Down 7-3 after one quarter Station Camp went on a 15-5 second period run and came away with a 44-29 victory over Mt. Juliet Tuesday at Tommy Martin Gymnasium.
Leading 18-12 at intermission, the Bison continued their run with a 12-3 third period stampede.
Sam Corey led Station Camp with 9 points while Matthew Massey and Grady Parsons had 7 apiece.
Eric Williams and Osize Daniyan paced Mt. Juliet with 8 points each.
(girls) Lebanon 54, Columbia Central 44
GLADEVILLE - Lebanon managed to overcame 21 turnovers with a strong effort on the boards in last Saturday's 56-44 win over Columbia Central in the Wildcat Classic.
Junior guard Finley Tomlin led the Devilettes (2-0) with 23 points, including three 3-pointers.
Senior post Meioshe Mason turned in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Ny'lyia Rankins dominated the glass with 12 caroms, three steals and three assists before fouling out.
LHS finished with 16 second chance points by out-rebounding Columbia 40-21.
(boys) Lebanon 61, Columbia Central 52
GLADEVILLE - Corey Jones knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help lead Lebanon (1-1) to a 61-52 win over Columbia Central last Saturday in the Wildcat Classic.
Yarin Alexander put up 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists while Jarred Hall added a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
LHS outscored the Lions 22-16 in the fourth quarter.
(boys) Wilson Central 78, Hendersonville 68
GLADEVILLE - Adler Kerr poured in 21 points to lead three Wilson Central players in double figures last Saturday in a 78-68 victory over former District 9AAA rival Hendersonville High in the Wildcat Classic.
Kerr only had two points in the first half, but went 8-of-9 at the line and knocked down a 3-pointer after intermission.
Josh Anderson added 19 points for Central while Ethan Thomas had 12 -- all in the first half.
TJ Kolbe had 24 points for Hendersonville and Dace Shuck scored 21.
(girls) Watertown 40, Smyrna 39
WATERTOWN - A 13-point effort from Madison King helped lead Watertown's Lady Tigers to a 40-39 victory over Smyrna Thursday, Nov. 18 in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
King drilled a pair of first half 3-pointers and finished 3-of-4 at the line.
Jaleigh Roberts added seven points while Gwen Franklin and Kierah Maklary chipped in with six points each. WHS finished 12-of-18 at the free throw line.
Earlier Thursday, Ezell-Harding defeated Watertown 51-29.
King had six points in the loss, Lola Chappell had five while Miranda Nix, Maklary and Alie Tunks each scored four points.
(boys) Watertown 52, MJ Christian 36
Sandwiched between the two girls games, old friends Matt Bradshaw and Leon Love brought their teams together.
Bradshaw, the coach at Watertown led his Purple Tigers to a 52-36 win over Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, coached by his former assistant Love.
WHS broke open an 8-8 game with 16-5 second quarter run and never looked back.
Trent Spradlin paced Watertown with 19 points while Will Hackett nailed three 3-pointers on his way to 13.
Elliott Davenport chipped in with 10 points. Chase Smith was the only MJ Christian player in double figures with 12 points.
Jamie Edgerton had seven points and Max Beaty six.
(girls) Tullahoma 35, Mt. Juliet 30
MT. JULIET - A 17-point effort from Jakoria Woods wasn't quite enough as Mt. Juliet dropped their season opener to Tullahoma Thursday, Nov. 18 at Tommy Martin Gym.
Kaley Jones knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with eight while Adelyn Kendall had three and Jai'Niyah Pillows two.
The game marked the varsity debut of Joseph Heitt as head coach of the Lady Bears.
(boys) Mt. Juliet 52, Tullahoma 32
MT. JULIET - An 18-6 second quarter run helped power Mt. Juliet to a 52-32 season-opening victory over Tullahoma Thursday, Nov. 18 at Tommy Martin Gymnasium.
Osize Daniyan lead all scorers with 18 while Caronne Goree chipped in with eight. Hayden Moses and Johnny Pfefferle had six apiece.
(boys) Green Hill 72, Clarksville 64
N. MT. JULIET - Paxton Davidson poured in 23 points and Jason Burch added 17 as Green Hill opened the basketball season with a 72-64 home win over Clarksville High Thursday, Nov. 18 in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
The Hawks broke open a tight (36-31) game at intermission with an 18-9 run in the third quarter.
Mo Ruttlen finished with 10 points for Green Hill while Blake Stacey and Garrett Brown each had nine points.
(girls) CPA 64, Wilson Central 30
GLADEVILLE - Leading 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, Division II Christ Presbyterian Academy opened the second period on a 14-0 run on the way to a 64-30 season opening win over Wilson Central Thursday, Nov. 18 in a TSSAA Hall of Champions contest.
Cloe Smith had 10 points for the Lady Wildcats while Lillian Crutchfield finished with eight.
Ava Maddox led CPA with 20 points.