Tryouts scheduled for local teams -
All scheduled tryouts / practices are subject to change as officials with Wilson County Schools continue to receive directives from state and local government.
A completed physical form (as of 4-15-2019 for returning players; 4-15-20 for incoming 9th graders) is required to participate. Locker rooms will not be available. Bring your own water. Contact your coach for the latest updates.
LHS GOLF -- Tryouts for the 2020 Lebanon High golf team will be held Monday, June 1 at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club. An 18-hole tryout will get started at 12 Noon. Please come prepared to play. Contact Coach Hunter Christian at chrishun100@wcschools.com.
LHS BASEBALL - Lebanon High baseball will hold tryouts for the 2021 team Tuesday and Wednesday, May 26 & 27 between the hours of 5-7:30 pm at Brent Foster Field.
If a decision is necessary about postponing tryouts, that decision will be made by May 21. Prospective players must come prepared to practice with their own baseball spikes, long pants, caps and glove. Contact Coach Will Wakefield -- wakefwil100@wcschools.com.
LHS GIRLS BASKETBALL - New players planning to attend Lebanon High School in the fall should report to Campbell Brandon Gym Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. Come prepared to play with basketball shoes, shorts and t-shirts. A completed physical form dated later than April 15, 2020 will be necessary in order to participate. Contact Coach Cory Barrett -- barrettc@wcschools.com.
LHS BOYS 9TH BASKETBALL -- Incoming ninth graders should report 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 in the LHS gymnasium.
Come prepared to play with basketball shoes, shorts and t-shirts. A completed physical form dated later than April 15, 2020 will be necessary in order to participate. Contact Coach Jim McDowell -- mcdowelljj@wcschools.com.
LHS SOFTBALL - Tryouts for the 2021 Lebanon High softball team have been scheduled June 9 and 10. Incoming ninth graders will tryout between the hours of 9-11 a.m. Prospective players in grades 10 thru 12 will tryout June 10 between 9-11 a.m.
Come prepared to play with long pants, cleats, sneakers, glove, bat and a bottle of water. Contact Coach Jody Atwood atwoojos100@wcschools.com.
MJHS GIRLS BASKETBALL -- Tryouts for the Mt. Juliet Lady Bears basketball team will be held Thursday and Friday, May 28-29 between the hours of 2-4 p.m. Potential players must have a completed physical in order to tryout. Contact Coach Jennifer Wilson via email at wilsonj@wcschools.com.
MJHS GIRLS SOCCER -- Girls' soccer practice for the 2020 season at Mt. Juliet High School will open 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. Coach Coach Chad Funke via email funkec@wcshools.com.
MJHS BASEBALL -- Tryouts will be held June 1-3 and June 15-17 for the 2021 Mt. Juliet High baseball team. Times will be announced as soon as guidelines are passed down from WC Schools.
Prospective players must come prepared to practice with their own baseball spikes, turfs, sneakers, long pants, caps and glove. Contact Coach Zach Tompkins -- tompkzac100@wcschools.com.
MJHS BOYS BASKETBALL - Varsity basketball tryouts at Mt. Juliet High will be held Tuesday, May 26. Incoming 9th graders 7:30-8:45 am. Returning 10, 11 & 12 graders 9:15-11 a.m. A mandatory Google form must be completed before tryouts. The link can be found on Twitter @MJHS_Hoops. For more information, contact Coach Jonathan Drake at drakej@wcschools.com.
WHS GIRLS SOCCER - May 27, 28 & 29 from 3-5 p.m. at the Watertown Soccer Field. Contact Coach Jon Fish at fishj@wcschools.com.
WHS VOLLEYBALL - Current team members May 21 from 9-11:30 a.m. and May 22 from 12 Noon-2:30 p.m. Freshman / new players: June 1 & 2 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. Contact Coach Brandy Holcomb at holcombb@wcschools.com.
WHS FOOTBALL - Incoming freshman will begin workouts May 26, 27 & 28 from 7-8:30 a.m. at the fieldhouse. Contact Coach Gavin Webster at websterg@wcschools.com.
WHS GIRLS HOOPS - May 21 from 12 Noon-2:30 p.m. & May 22 from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the main gym. Contact Coach Paige McKinney at sevielee100@wcschools.com.
WHS BOYS HOOPS - May 21 beginning at 3 p.m. in the Watertown Main Gym. Contact Coach Matt Bradshaw at bradshawe@wcschools.com.
WHS CROSS COUNTRY - An information meeting / run will be held for both boys & girls 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 at the track. Come prepared to run with your own water. Coach Aletha Thomas thomaale100@wcschools.com.
All Green Hill High tryouts will be held at Mt. Juliet Middle School. Locker rooms will not be available. Bring your own water containers.
GHHS VOLLEYBALL -- Thursday & Friday, May 21-21 12:30-2:30 p.m. Athletic director Chris Tucker tuckechr100@wcschools.com.
GHHS GIRLS HOOPS - May 28 & 29 between 8-10 a.m. Contact Coach Cherie Abner via abnerann100@wcschools.com.
GHHS BOYS HOOPS - MAY 28 6:30-8 a.m. Contact Coach Troy Allen via allent@wcschools.com.
GHHS GIRLS SOCCER - Tryouts Thursday & Friday, May 28-29 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. at MJ Middle School. Contact Chris Tucker at tuckechr100@wcschools.com.
GHHS BASEBALL - Tryouts will be held Saturday, May 30 at the MJMS baseball field. Incoming 9th graders 9-10 a.m.; soph 10:15-1115 a.m.; juniors 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; seniors 12:45-1:45 p.m.
GHHS SOFTBALL - Saturday, May 30 at the MJMS softball field. Ninth & 10th graders 9-10:30 a.m.; 11 & 12th graders 10:45 a.m. - Noon.
BOTH SPORTS - come prepared to play, dress appropriately & bring water.