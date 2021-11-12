Mt. Juliet resident Mark Gudlin has retired from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency after almost 40 years of service.
Gudlin joined the Agency in 1983 as a wildlife officer in Jefferson County. He served in numerous capacities over the years, and retired as the TWRA’s Habitat Program manager.
Local deer testing: Hunters are encouraged to drop off the heads of harvested deer at Cedars of Lebanon State Park to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The heads can be left at a freezer provided by the TWRA during regular park operating hours. For additional information contact the park headquarters.
Agency biologist Russ Skoglund will pick up the heads and ship them to a lab for testing.
The Middle Tennessee program was started last season, and none of the heads tested positive for the deadly deer disease. So far CWD is contained to a few west-state counties.
However, a CWD-infected deer has been found in Henry County, just across the Tennessee River, indicating the disease in creeping closer to Middle Tennessee.
TWRA loses land: The TWRA was unable to renew leases for Wildlife Management Areas in parts of three Middle Tennessee, losing almost 7,000 acres that had been available to public hunting.
The affected WMAs are in Hickman, Lewis and Wayne Counties and impact the Beaver Creek Dam and Tie Camp East WMAs. Hunters and others who planned to use those areas should check to see which parts are still available. The TWRA still controls and manages 46,100 acres in those counties.
The three impacted WMAs are among over 100 that the Agency manages statewide, some of which the TWRA owns and some of which are leased.
Waterfowl quota hunts: The TWRA has announced some new waterfowl quota hunts out of Agency blinds.