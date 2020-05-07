Tournaments, tryouts & coaching hires --
McChurch Golf tournament -- The sixth annual Tyler McChurch Memorial Golf Tournament and Silent Auction will be played Monday, Sept. 28 at Lebanon's Five Oaks Golf & Country Club.
Originally planned for June 15, the fundraising event was moved to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, visit https://www.tmacmemorialscholarship.com/
Green Hill football -- Green Hill High head football coach Josh Crouch has announced the following additions to the football coaching staff.
Ahmad Childress, 39, will serve as defensive line coach. Childress, is a graduate of Nashville's Whites Creek High School and played at Alabama. He played in NFL, Arena Football League & AF2.
Football veteran Ken Curtis joins the Green Hill staff as special team coordinator. A coach for nearly four decades, Curtis has been at Franklin High since 1984. He has earned both a BA and MA from the University of Tennessee
Tommy Hinch joins the GHHS staff from Jackson County High where he worked as defensive coordinator. He will coach the Hawk linebackers.
LHS baseball tryouts -- Lebanon High baseball will hold tryouts for the 2021 team Tuesday and Wednesday, May 26 & 27 between the hours of 5-7:30 pm at Brent Foster Field. If a decision is necessary about postponing tryouts, that decision will be made by May 21. Prospective players must come prepared to practice with their own baseball spikes, long pants, caps and glove.
MJHS girls' soccer -- Girls' soccer practice for the 2020 season at Mt. Juliet High will open 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. Each player must have a completed physical form dated after April 15, 2020.
For more information, contact Coach Chad Funke via email funkec@wcshools.com.