NFL flag football registration
LEBANON - NFL Flag Football registration is now underway at LebanonCitySports.com or onsite Monday through Friday at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center, 416 Baird Park Circle, between the hours of 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
This league is for boys and girls ages 5 through 8th grade.
Lebanon High season tickets
Lebanon High football season tickets are now on sale. Reserved tickets with seat backs are $60 per person for the season while general admission passes are $40.
Home games include: Aug. 26 v. Wilson Central; Sept. 2 v. Cookeville; Sept. 9 v. Siegel; Sept. 23 v. Lincoln County and Oct. 28 v. Warren County. All games start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are presently available for purchase at the LHS main office between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Memorabilia / Jerry Bell signing
MT. JULIET - Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jerry Bell, who played at DuPont High and Belmont College, will sign autographs at a sports cards and memorabilia show Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Mt. Juliet Community Center on Charlie Daniels Parkway.
The show will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Bell will sign autographs between the hours of 10 a.m.-12 Noon.
Bell, who has worked with several local high schools as a non-faculty pitching coach, is the General Manager and head coach of the Tennessee Patriots American Legion team.
Bell baseball cards and memorabilia will be available for purchase for autographing. Admission is free.
Blue Devil Basketball Golf Classic
GALLATIN - The 12th annual Lebanon Blue Devil Golf Classic, sponsored by The Hometown Team Keller Williams Realty is planned Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Long Hollow Golf Course in Gallatin.
A benefit scramble for the LHS boys and girls basketball teams, the tournament features a 7 a.m. on-site registration, an 8 a.m. shotgun start, breakfast and lunch with cash prizes to winning teams.
Entry fee is $400 for a 4-member scramble with a Red Tee and mulligan package available for an additional $20.
For more information, contact Jim McDowell at (615) 347-2531 or Cory Barrett at (615) 804-2750.
Blue Devil Football Foundation Golf Scramble
MT. JULIET - The annual Blue Devil Football Foundation Golf Scramble is planned for 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Pine Creek Golf Course.
Entry fee is $500 for a 4-man scramble which includes breakfast, lunch and a swag bag.
A "split-the-pot" putting contest is planned with head coach Chuck Gentry along with prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin.
A drawing will be held for full-size replicas of "vintage" and current Blue Devil football headgear. Several sponsorship options are still available.
To pre-register a team or for sponsorship information, call Troy Davis at (615) 486-9609.
