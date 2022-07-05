Cumberland men's volleyball -
Cumberland University has promoted assistant Chris Padilla to the position of head men's volleyball coach.
Padilla, who grew up in Nashville and graduated from John Overton High School, has worked with several high schools in the area including Hillsboro, University School of Nashville, Webb School, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and most recently Providence Christian.
Padilla has worked with Cumberland since the program's second season in 2020, helping coach the 2022 club to the best record in school history posting their first 20-win season.
Padilla takes over for former CU coach Scott Barbe who resigned in mid-June to take the women's volleyball position at Madonna University in his home state of Michigan.
FREE sports medicine conference-
Vanderbilt Sports Medicine will hold a FREE sports medicine conference Saturday, July 23 at Green Hill High School.
Headlined by Dr. Lance LeClere, “Treatment of Sideline Emergencies and Sports Injuries" the conference is basically a primer for parents, coaches and medical professionals.
Weather permitting, the conference will be held at the Green Hill football stadium with plans to move inside to the gymnasium in the event of rain.
Areas to be covered include: head trauma, heat injuries, unresponsive athletes, spine board management, concussions, fractures, dislocations, lacerations as well as other issues.
Baseball card / memorabilia show -
Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jerry Bell, who played at DuPont High and Belmont, will sign autographs at a sports cards and memorabilia show Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Mt. Juliet Community Center on Charlie Daniels Parkway.
The show will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Bell will sign autographs from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.
Bell, who has worked with several local high schools as a non-faculty pitching coach, is the General Manager and head coach of the Tennessee Patriots American Legion team.
Bell baseball cards and memorabilia will be available for purchase for autographing. Admission is free.
FCA Golf Tournament -
The Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes 2022 Golf Tournament is Thursday, July 14 at Pine Creek Course.
Registration and breakfast is at 7 a.m. The tournament tees off at 8 a.m.
Lunch will be served and there will be closest-to-the-pin and hole-in-one contests.
The cost is $150 per golfer ($500 per team) fpor the 4-man scramble. Registration is available by emailing Kallie Mathews at kmathews@fca.org.
MJ's Dorris Sullivan -
Dorris Sullivan, Mt. Juliet High Class of 1971, passed away June 30. Sullivan, a right-handed submarine-style pitcher, went on to pitch at Tennessee Tech.
He finished with a career ERA of 2.11, including an ERA of 1.89 in 1973 for the Golden Eagles.
No services were held as his remains were donated to medical science.