Wilson United Soccer registration --
Online registration is now under way for Wilson United Soccer's Fall League at www.wilsonunited.org.
In-person registration opportunities for players 5U through 15U will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Don Fox Park; 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at Nona Lisa Pizza in Watertown and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Dick's Sports Goods in Mt. Juliet.
Cost is $85 per player and includes an eight-game fall schedule (six games guaranteed).
Wilson United Soccer also offers league play for 18 & over as well as a series of BEE camps for players 4U.
In addition to the website, call (615) 416-2505 for information.
3-on-3 hoops at 1st Baptist, Lebanon --
Lebanon's First Baptist Church will be the site of a 3-on-3 basketball tournament Saturday, July 20 between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
All tournament proceeds will benefit the Lebanon Church League.
Entry fee is $100 per team with a limit of 20 "competitive" teams. Each team must have between 3 and 5 players.
Contact Mark Sandoval at (615) 881-5811 or email lebanonchurchleague@gmail.com for more information.
Chamber of Commerce bass tourney --
The Wilson County Sports Council invites local anglers to participate in the 11th annual Open Bass Tournament, sponsored by John Barker's Two Rivers Ford.
The tournament is set for Saturday, July 20 on Old Hickory Lake.
A 6 a.m. "blast off" has been scheduled from Flipper's Landing.
Entry fee is $60 per boat (includes two anglers) with a $10 "big bass" option per boat.
Payouts will be based on the number of boats with 20 places awarded.
To register, call the Lebanon / Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at (615) 444-5503 or Paul Jewell at (615) 319-0810.
Proceeds go toward the Sport Council's annual student-athlete scholarships.