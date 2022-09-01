Wilson County wildlife officer Hunter Daniels has been named the Southeastern Association of Fish & Wildlife Agency’s Wildlife Officer of the Year in Tennessee.
Daniels is one of approximately 100 game wardens serving with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and was among nine state-wide finalists for the prestigious award.
A native of Dayton, TN, and a graduate of Tennessee Tech, Daniels graduated from the TWRA’s training academy in 2018. He was first assigned to Davidson County, and after six months transferred to Wilson County where he has been ever since.
“This is a great area with good people who are easy to work with,” Daniels says. “I really enjoy it here.”
In addition to his home base of Wilson County, Daniels also is active throughout the 12 counties that comprise Middle Tennessee’s TWRA District 21.
The SEAFWA award is based on the officers’ work in “public outreach, innovation, leadership, teamwork and achievements.”
“All these officers are to be commended for their professionalism and efforts,” said Darren Rider, TWRA Boating and Enforcement Division colonel. “All had a fantastic year, but Hunter really excelled in all aspects of his job.”
“I appreciate the award,” said Daniels in accepting it. “It could have gone to lots of other deserving officers, and I’m honored to be chosen.”
Over the past year Daniels hosted a youth fishing event, two youth duck hunts and a turkey hunt, and oversaw an outdoors educational program that reached more than 3,700 students.
He raised funds for wood duck boxes and worked with Lebanon High shop-class students to construct wood duck nesting boxes on Old Hickory Lake.
In patrolling the area’s woods and waters, Daniels checked more than 400 hunters and 1,029 boaters. He issued 40 citations and warnings for violations, and made six BUI (Boating Under the Influence) arrests.
Daniels was the lead investigator in four boating incidents and assisted with three others.
He will be recognized at the SEAFWA’s annual conference in Charleston, West Va., in October.