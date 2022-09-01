LARRAY Twra Daniels

Hunter Daniels gets his TWRA badge from mom Connie in this graduation ceremony file photo.

Wilson County wildlife officer Hunter Daniels has been named the Southeastern Association of Fish & Wildlife Agency’s Wildlife Officer of the Year in Tennessee.

Daniels is one of approximately 100 game wardens serving with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and was among nine state-wide finalists for the prestigious award.