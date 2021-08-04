2015 Lebanon High grad coaching at USF -
Bryce Suber, a 2015 graduate of Lebanon High, has accepted a coaching position on the football staff at the University of South Florida in Tampa.
Suber is working as a graduate assistant with the defensive coaching staff.
USF, under the direction of second year head coach Jeff Scott, is a member of the American Athletic Conference and is coming off a 1-8 season in 2020.
A defensive back and team captain for former Blue Devils head coach Sam Harp, Suber spent the 2018 season as a graduate assistant at Austin Peay State University.
From there he went to Furman University as a defensive quality control coach for the Paladins and worked with the scout team.
After Furman, Suber spent some 18 months on the staff at Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC coaching the secondary and linebackers.
Suber earned his undergraduate degree at East Tennessee State University where he played on special teams.
He is the son of former Cumberland University head coach Donnie (and Brandy) Suber. The elder Suber is presently the defensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech University.
The Bulls open the 2021 season on the road Thursday, Sept. 2 at North Carolina State and will welcome Florida to Raymond James Stadium Sept. 11 in the home opener.
Friday, Aug. 6 prep scrimmages -
Fresh off a physical home scrimmage Tuesday night against Smyrna, Lebanon's Blue Devil travel to Williamson County to take on Franklin High.
Mt. Juliet is slated to visit Clarksville High Friday with both the junior varsity and varsity taking part.
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will hold its first scrimmage of the preseason Friday at Antioch High while Watertown welcomes Smith County High to Robinson Stadium for a scrimmage.
Green Hill High is hosting a Fall Sports Kickoff event Friday beginning with a student tailgate party, a 5 pm performance of the cheer and dance teams. A scrimmage versus Nashville Christian School should commence shortly after 6 pm.
Wilson Central welcomes Rockvale to Wildcat Stadium Friday for a 6 pm scrimmage.
130 report to CU's fall camp -
With the abbreviated COVID-19 spring season behind them, Cumberland University football opened fall camp Monday with 130 players reporting to campus.
Players who will be living on campus moved into their dorms during the morning hours of Aug. 2 with returning players taking physical examinations in the early afternoon.
Wednesday will be a busy day for the players with a Fall Leadership Seminar between the hours of 7 am-2 pm followed by three hours of community service.
A timed running test is planned for 6:30 pm followed by a one-hour review of team practice expectations.
Players will actually hit the field for practice Thursday at 3:45 pm.
If the schedule seems to be intense, that's by design.
"We keep 'em busy," said CU head coach Tim Mathis. "We've got a lot of work to get in with just a limited amount of practice time before that first Saturday in September."
Cumberland opens the 2021 season on the road Sept. 4 with a long trip to Keiser University in West Palm Beach, FL.
The following Saturday, Sept. 11, the Phoenix will takes on St. Thomas University in a 12:30 p.m. game at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Titans hire former MJHS assistant -
With the kicking situation still unsettled for the Tennessee Titans, Coach Mike Vrabel revealed last week that the club has hired former Hendersonville High and University of Tennessee kicker James Wilhoit as the team's kicking coach.
Wilhoit, who spent 2014-2015 as the special teams coordinator at Mt. Juliet High, has long been a "kicking guru" for to Middle Tennessee high school kicking/punting specialists.
Wilhoit operates the Wilhoit Kicking Academy, www.jameswilhoitkickingcoach.com.
He has trained over 1,500 middle school, high school and college specialists.
Wilhoit kicked for the University of Tennessee from 2003-06 and before that starred at Hendersonville High School.
New CU linebackers coach -
Veteran football coach Brad Higginson has joined the Cumberland football staff and will work with linebackers.
The Poseyville, Ind., native, comes to Lebanon after 12 seasons working at Manchester University in North Manchester, IN - the last six as defensive coordinator.